The Blitz: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

On Wednesday, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked about this week's opponent, the NY Jets: " Just regardless of the losses that they have, you look at the teams that they've beat and those are some really good teams – Cincinnati and the Titans. We look at those things that they do really well and we try to avoid those things happening in these games. We're going to try to do our best to play a mistake-free game."

Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about facing Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, who was announced as this week's starter. Flores said, "He's been a good player in this league for a long time. Smart. Experienced. He's going to try to get the ball to their go-to guys. It'll be a challenge for us."

Dolphins defensive end Raekwon Davis was asked about the Jets' running game: "They are good. They do a lot of gadgets. They do a whole bunch of schemes. They are all over the place, so you just got to play your keys."