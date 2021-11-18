The Blitz: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Jamal Perry to the active roster. The team also signed linebacker Kobe Jones and quarterback Jake Luton to the practice squad.
On Wednesday, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked about this week's opponent, the NY Jets: " Just regardless of the losses that they have, you look at the teams that they've beat and those are some really good teams – Cincinnati and the Titans. We look at those things that they do really well and we try to avoid those things happening in these games. We're going to try to do our best to play a mistake-free game."
Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about facing Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, who was announced as this week's starter. Flores said, "He's been a good player in this league for a long time. Smart. Experienced. He's going to try to get the ball to their go-to guys. It'll be a challenge for us."
Dolphins defensive end Raekwon Davis was asked about the Jets' running game: "They are good. They do a lot of gadgets. They do a whole bunch of schemes. They are all over the place, so you just got to play your keys."
The Dolphins are 14-6 in games after Halloween and 9-3 in the month of November since 2019, including a 7-1 mark in November over the past two seasons.
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
What do you think is unique about Jevon [Holland]?
Eric Rowe: "Jevon, he's playing really good ball right now and there's times that I forget that he's a rookie out there…from camp until now, he's progressed a lot. What makes him unique is his work ethic, his confidence….He obviously is making plays, sparking the defense up. He had that big hit on No. 13 that fired everybody up and from there on, everybody is ready to go. Just the confidence that he brings coming in each day, each practice, as a rookie."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Continuing their support of the Florida Memorial University Program in Construction Trades, the Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee hosted students at Hard Rock Stadium to see current construction on-site.
Trivia
Who had the Dolphins' first 1000 + yard rushing season?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
The Miami Dolphins improved to 9-1 on the season with a 17-0 shut out of division rival the Buffalo Bills. Larry Csonka and Paul Warfield scored the Dolphins touchdowns on the day. A 1-yard run for Csonka and a 17-yard touchdown reception from Bob Griese for Warfield. The real story of this game was the Dolphins pass defense holding Buffalo quarterback Joe Ferguson to just 98 passing yards, sacking him twice, and intercepting one of his passes.
Answer to Trivia Question:Larry Csonka