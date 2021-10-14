The Blitz: Thursday, October 14, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday. Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about Tua and his status prior to practice had this to say; "He'll be at practice, yes. And yeah, we're excited to get him back. I know he's excited to get out there. We'll take it one day at a time still, but we're moving enough in the right direction that he'll be out there. He'll have an opportunity to practice and hopefully play in the game."
Through five games, the Dolphins have used five different offensive lines. When asked about this and the importance of continuity along the offensive line, Brian Flores said; "You always want continuity. You always want to play the same group and build that communication, build those relationships on the field. You always want that for a myriad of reasons. That could change. That could be because of play or performance. That could be because of injury, which we've dealt with. Really all of that. I'm hopeful this week that we can continue to play the same group and build some continuity that you're talking about. But yeah, I think it's important. But every situation on every team, that can change basically on any play. You've got to be ready to make adjustments as well."
Brian Flores also spoke on coaching a game in London and what that means for himself and his staff this week. Flores said, "I've coached in two games over there. I think the biggest challenge is the time change. That is something that we are already talking to the players about. It's five hours ahead. What time is it now? It's 11 a.m. so it's 4 o'clock there. That initial time change and getting your body clock on London time so we can be physically at an optimal level when we're ready to play on Sunday, which will be 9:30 a.m. our time here and 2:30 p.m. their time. That's probably the biggest challenge. But it's a great atmosphere. That I know for sure. The fans there love the game of football, so it's a great atmosphere and we're excited to get out there."
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
There's lots of Dolphins – like half the stadium will be Dolphins fans. Will that be interesting for you to look up and see that you're playing for a team that people have such a passion for in London, England?
Safety Jevon Holland: "Yeah, I had no idea that there were that many Dolphins fans in London. That should be exciting. Definitely."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The Miami Dolphins, the Miami Police Department, the Miami Seaquarium, and Papa Johns of South Florida helped in honoring TJ, making him Police Chief for the Day.
Trivia
On November 27, 1994, which Miami Dolphins WR scored all of the Dolphins 4 touchdowns on this day in their 28-24 victory over the NY Jets?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
The Dolphins went to 7-0 on this day back in 1984 with a 28-10 victory over the Houston Oilers. Dan Marino was 25 for 32 for 321 yards and three touchdowns on the day leading the Dolphins' offense. Running back Joe Carter led Miami on the ground with 13 rushes for 105 yards and a touchdown. On defense the Dolphins held Warren Moon to under 200 yards passing and intercepted one of his passes as well.
Answer to Trivia Question:Mark Ingram