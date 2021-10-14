The Blitz: Thursday, October 14, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday. Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about Tua and his status prior to practice had this to say; "He'll be at practice, yes. And yeah, we're excited to get him back. I know he's excited to get out there. We'll take it one day at a time still, but we're moving enough in the right direction that he'll be out there. He'll have an opportunity to practice and hopefully play in the game."

Through five games, the Dolphins have used five different offensive lines. When asked about this and the importance of continuity along the offensive line, Brian Flores said; "You always want continuity. You always want to play the same group and build that communication, build those relationships on the field. You always want that for a myriad of reasons. That could change. That could be because of play or performance. That could be because of injury, which we've dealt with. Really all of that. I'm hopeful this week that we can continue to play the same group and build some continuity that you're talking about. But yeah, I think it's important. But every situation on every team, that can change basically on any play. You've got to be ready to make adjustments as well."