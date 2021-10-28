The Blitz: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Dolphins also signed veteran running back Duke Johnson to their practice squad on Tuesday. When asked about the addition to the running back room, Head Coach Brian Flores said, "Obviously, he's an experienced player. He's a good runner, good in the pass game and has been a productive player in the league. A lot of film, a good amount of production over the course of his career. Just kind of looking at the running back situation and what was available, we felt like that was the best that was available."

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked about tight end Mike Gesicki and how Mike has helped him this season. Tua said, "Mike is catching the ball anywhere I throw it to him. I think Mike is a really good leader out there for the guys as well. You can see every time Mike catches the ball, he's got the little ball spin. He's got the little trucker horn. I don't know what that is. (laughter) Maybe you guys can ask Mike for me. He's very enthusiastic. But yeah, Mike makes my job easier as well as all of the other guys on the offense." Mike Gesicki's 37 receptions are tied for third among all NFL tight ends this year, and his 427 receiving yards are fourth.

"We believe in innovation and creating custom experiences for our fans, two areas that are core tenets of Arcade1Up's strategy," said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins. "Arcade1Up's move to Miami and this partnership will provide an amazing opportunity for a new generation of our fans throughout South Florida to engage in retro gaming and unique arcade content."