The Blitz: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Dolphins also signed veteran running back Duke Johnson to their practice squad on Tuesday. When asked about the addition to the running back room, Head Coach Brian Flores said, "Obviously, he's an experienced player. He's a good runner, good in the pass game and has been a productive player in the league. A lot of film, a good amount of production over the course of his career. Just kind of looking at the running back situation and what was available, we felt like that was the best that was available."
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked about tight end Mike Gesicki and how Mike has helped him this season. Tua said, "Mike is catching the ball anywhere I throw it to him. I think Mike is a really good leader out there for the guys as well. You can see every time Mike catches the ball, he's got the little ball spin. He's got the little trucker horn. I don't know what that is. (laughter) Maybe you guys can ask Mike for me. He's very enthusiastic. But yeah, Mike makes my job easier as well as all of the other guys on the offense." Mike Gesicki's 37 receptions are tied for third among all NFL tight ends this year, and his 427 receiving yards are fourth.
Tastemakers LLC's Arcade1Up, the leader in home retro gaming entertainment, announced a new multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins, designed to elevate the in-game experience at Hard Rock Stadium. As part of this unique agreement, fans will have the opportunity to experience the Arcade1Up Game Lounge, a retro arcade experience, known to be the first of its kind in an NFL stadium.
"We believe in innovation and creating custom experiences for our fans, two areas that are core tenets of Arcade1Up's strategy," said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins. "Arcade1Up's move to Miami and this partnership will provide an amazing opportunity for a new generation of our fans throughout South Florida to engage in retro gaming and unique arcade content."
"Arcade1Up and the Miami Dolphins have a shared passion to offer the best entertainment experience for their fan base, on and around the field at the stadium," said Scott Bachrach, Founder, and CEO of Tastemaker's Arcade1Up. "As a partner of the Miami Dolphins, we are thrilled to be able to bring the arcade gaming experience to every fan and attendee in the Hard Rock Stadium."
Quote of the Day
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, talking about defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on Wednesday:
"I love having Ogbah around. He's a great teammate. He's the vet in our room. Sometimes he sees things that we don't see or just always helps us in all the ways he can. He just loves to compete, loves to play. He always plays hard, runs after the ball. Great get off, ability to pass rush and he's strong in the run game. Whether he's on the edge or inside, he does a really good job for us."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
DolphinsTalk.com had a Military Fan of the Year contest this offseason where three lucky winners were selected to be the Salute to Service Dolphins Military Member of the game. One of those winners was George Reed Jr, who served in the Marines. This past Sunday, when Miami played Atlanta, George was honored on the field by the Miami Dolphins organization. Thank you for your service George.
Trivia
On December 20, 1980, the Miami Dolphins played a game on NBC with no broadcast announcers. It is widely known as the "announcerless game." Against what team did the Dolphins play that day?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
Dan Marino passed for three touchdowns and 282 yards in a Dolphins victory over the Buffalo Bills in the Orange Bowl on this day in 1984. Miami Dolphins superstar receiver on the receiving end of two of those touchdowns and also had 106 yards on the day. Running back, Joe Carter added 93 yards rushing to assist in the Dolphins' big victory over their division rival.
Answer to Trivia Question:The New York Jets