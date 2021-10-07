The Blitz: Thursday, October 7, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins placed WR Will Fuller on injured reserve with a finger injury. Fuller must sit out at least three games.
On Tuesday, head coach Brian Flores was asked about Jaylen Waddle now being the Dolphins' full-time punt returner. Coach Flores said, "I'm confident in (Jaylen) Waddle as a returner. Obviously he's had a lot of success in college. He hasn't really gotten back there much this year. He had the one opportunity, and it didn't go so well. But looking forward to getting him back out there, getting more returns, and hopefully getting him going in that aspect of the game."
Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis has been on IR since he was injured during the Week 1 game. On Wednesday, Brian Flores was asked about the status of Davis: "Yes, Raekwon (Davis) will be out there today (Wednesday). We're just going to see what this looks like. We're not necessarily going to make a move on the roster just yet, but he's definitely moving in the right direction, and he'll be out there today. So yeah, he's doing a lot of good things, and he'll be out there today."
The Dolphins' regular season trip to Raymond James Stadium this Sunday will be their first since 2013, and a win this weekend would be the first regular season Dolphins victory at Raymond James Stadium. The last time the Dolphins won a regular season game at Tampa was in 1988 at Tampa Stadium.
Despite being the fifth defensive lineman selected that year, Christian Wilkins leads the position group from the 2019 draft class with 107 career tackles.
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on what is the best piece of advice he could give his rookie self:
"It would definitely be something that just John Jenkins says all the time, is just 'stick to the process and enjoy the process.' He's been around for a while and that's always what he says and that's something that always resonates with me and I just hear like yeah, the dog days, the good days, the bad days – just enjoy it. We're playing this game and it's work to us, but it's still a game at the end of the day, so just enjoy it all, take it all in and just enjoy it."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Yesterday was National Coaches Day, and the Miami Dolphins celebrated coaches throughout all levels of football who are inspiring our future leaders.
Trivia
Who is the only player in Dolphins history to rush for touchdowns on each of his only two carries of a given game?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
In what would be a preview of that year's AFC Title Game, the Dolphins traveled to Pittsburgh on this day and had an easy 31-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a homecoming for Dan Marino, who was born and raised in Pittsburgh and played his college football at the University of Pittsburgh. On the day, Marino was an efficient 16 for 24 for 226 yards and one touchdown. Wide Receiver Mark Clayton led the Dolphins receivers with five receptions for 110 yards, and the Dolphins' defense sacked Steelers quarterback Mark Malone three times.
Answer to Trivia Question:Brandon Bolden