The Blitz: Thursday, October 7, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

On Tuesday, head coach Brian Flores was asked about Jaylen Waddle now being the Dolphins' full-time punt returner. Coach Flores said, "I'm confident in (Jaylen) Waddle as a returner. Obviously he's had a lot of success in college. He hasn't really gotten back there much this year. He had the one opportunity, and it didn't go so well. But looking forward to getting him back out there, getting more returns, and hopefully getting him going in that aspect of the game."

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis has been on IR since he was injured during the Week 1 game. On Wednesday, Brian Flores was asked about the status of Davis: "Yes, Raekwon (Davis) will be out there today (Wednesday). We're just going to see what this looks like. We're not necessarily going to make a move on the roster just yet, but he's definitely moving in the right direction, and he'll be out there today. So yeah, he's doing a lot of good things, and he'll be out there today."

The Dolphins' regular season trip to Raymond James Stadium this Sunday will be their first since 2013, and a win this weekend would be the first regular season Dolphins victory at Raymond James Stadium. The last time the Dolphins won a regular season game at Tampa was in 1988 at Tampa Stadium.