The Blitz: Thursday, September 23, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

In his media session on Wednesday, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said that, after further tests, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will be unavailable to play this upcoming weekend vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Flores went on to say, "He wants to play. He's actually trying to play. We're going to save him from himself a little bit on this and hold him out this week and then take it week to week from there."

With Tua out on Sunday, Brian Flores said that Jacoby Brissett would be the team's starting quarterback, and that Reid Sinnett would serve as backup.

The Raiders have injury issues as well. QB David Carr has been dealing with an ankle injury, but did practice on Wednesday in full, and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Carr "is ready to go" for Sunday. Two key Raiders, running back Josh Jacobs (ankle injury) and guard Richie Incognito (calf injury), did not practice on Wednesday.