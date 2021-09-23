The Blitz: Thursday, September 23, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
In his media session on Wednesday, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said that, after further tests, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will be unavailable to play this upcoming weekend vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Flores went on to say, "He wants to play. He's actually trying to play. We're going to save him from himself a little bit on this and hold him out this week and then take it week to week from there."
With Tua out on Sunday, Brian Flores said that Jacoby Brissett would be the team's starting quarterback, and that Reid Sinnett would serve as backup.
The Raiders have injury issues as well. QB David Carr has been dealing with an ankle injury, but did practice on Wednesday in full, and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Carr "is ready to go" for Sunday. Two key Raiders, running back Josh Jacobs (ankle injury) and guard Richie Incognito (calf injury), did not practice on Wednesday.
The Modern-Era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 were announced on Wednesday afternoon. Numerous players on the list spent time with the Miami Dolphins during their careers: Reggie Roby (Punter), Richmond Webb (Offensive Tackle), Zach Thomas (Linebacker), Troy Vincent (Cornerback), Wes Welker (Wide Receiver), and Jake Long (Offensive Tackle). This marks Jake Long's first year of eligibility. The list of Modern-Era Nominees will be reduced to 25 Semifinalists in November, and the 15 Finalists will be announced in January.
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
Question: "So if I told you when you were like 10 years old that at some point in your life, you would start at quarterback for the Dolphins – thinking back to your 10-year-old self, what would you have said or thought?"
QB Jacoby Brissett: "Not a chance in hell that I would probably make it this far. Definitely not playing for the Dolphins. Yeah, it's pretty cool."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Members of the US Navy V-T Advanced Training Squadron "Sabrehawks" performed a flyover of Hard Rock Stadium prior to Sunday's home kickoff.
Trivia
Prior to spending 1969-1980 with the Dolphins, Pro Football Hall of Fame guard Larry Little started his professional football career with which team?
On This Day
In one of the most thrilling games in Miami Dolphins history, quarterback Jay Fiedler led the Dolphins to an 18-15 victory over the Oakland Raiders. Miami Dolphins running back Lamar Smith ran for 92 yards on 22 carries on this day in which the Dolphins racked up over 350 yards of total offense. With the Dolphins trailing 15-10 and only seconds left quarterback Jay Fielder had a 2-yard touchdown run to put Miami in front and win the game. This game is remembered not only for the last-second dramatic comeback victory but for also being the Dolphins' first game back after the 9/11 tragedy.
Answer to Trivia Question:the San Diego Chargers