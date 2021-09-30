The Blitz: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
Miami Dolphins WR Will Fuller missed practice on Wednesday with a chest/elbow injury. Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker was limited in practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Center Michael Deiter was also limited with a foot/quad injury.
Rookie WR Jaylen Waddle has 22 receptions this year, which is tied for fifth in the NFL through three weeks. Waddle's 12 receptions at Las Vegas were the most by a Dolphins rookie in the franchise's history.
Dolphins' tight end Mike Gesicki has 11 TD receptions in his past 23 games, which is tied for fourth-most by an NFL tight end in that span.
Mike Gesicki's 10 receptions last week vs. the Raiders were the most receptions by a Dolphins tight end in a single game in franchise history.
Entering this Sunday's game vs. the Colts, Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has an 86% career field goal percentage making 80 of 93 field-goal attempts since joining the team. That is the best percentage in the history of the franchise.
This Saturday, the Miami Dolphins will honor Don Shula with a celebration of his life at Hard Rock Stadium starting at 4:30 pm. For those who want to attend the event, be sure to RSVP here. Fans in attendance will hear from the Shula Family and Miami Dolphins alumni. Also, all fans will receive a commemorative Don Shula 347 patch.
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki on rookie WR Jaylen Waddle:
"I think he's doing a great job already without any advice from me. But (I would say) just continue all of the basic stuff – like if you were a coach, what you would say, it's true. Just keep coming in here, keep doing what you're doing, understand that the coaches are going to put you in a position to be successful and trust your technique and trust your work because that's what's gotten him here. He's an extremely talented player – good hands, extremely fast, quick in and out of breaks, can impact a game on offense and in special teams. I think just continue to do what he's doing and continue to grow."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
A new mural was painted at Hard Rock Stadium in the NE tunnel, thanks to Pollo Tropical. Students selected by the Jason Taylor Foundation joined artist SURGE and Miami Dolphins players Jaylen Waddle, Gerrid Doaks, Hunter Long, Jaelan Phillips, Patrick Laird, and Robert Jones to complete the mural.
Trivia
The Dolphins have had 13 kickoff returns for touchdowns in franchise history. Who are the only two players with more than one?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
The Dolphins went to 5-0 on this day back in 1984 with a 36-28 victory over the St.Louis Cardinals. The Dolphins were led by Dan Marino was 24 for 36 for 429 yards passing and three touchdowns. Mark Clayton caught five passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, and Mark Duper caught eight passes for 164 yards.
Answer to Trivia Question:Mercury Morris and Ted Ginn Jr