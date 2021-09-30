The Blitz: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Quote of the Day

"I think he's doing a great job already without any advice from me. But (I would say) just continue all of the basic stuff – like if you were a coach, what you would say, it's true. Just keep coming in here, keep doing what you're doing, understand that the coaches are going to put you in a position to be successful and trust your technique and trust your work because that's what's gotten him here. He's an extremely talented player – good hands, extremely fast, quick in and out of breaks, can impact a game on offense and in special teams. I think just continue to do what he's doing and continue to grow."