The Blitz: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

The Miami Dolphins are now 7-3 in the month of December in the Flores era, including a 4-1 mark in December over the past two seasons.
With the Miami Dolphins entering their BYE week and not having a game until December 18, Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about what approach he will take heading into the BYE week to make sure the team doesn't lose their momentum. Flores said, "I think what we want to do is, what the message to the team will be is to get some rest, get away from the game a little bit, spend some time with their families, recharge the battery and come back in next week and prepare the way we need to prepare.…That doesn't change. Our preparation isn't going to change. For me, it's more just time to heal up and recharge the battery."
Miami Dolphins Running Back Patrick Laird left the game on Sunday with an injury. When Coach Flores was asked about the status of Laird and his injury he said, "Unfortunately, he wasn't able to go back in the game. We're still running some tests. Having the bye this week, obviously we're not having a game so we're going to have a little extra time to let guys heal. We're still running some tests and we'll see where that is. No final diagnosis there just yet."
Cornerback Xavien Howard spoke about his interception on Sunday vs the Giants. He was asked to break down the play and how it unfolded. Howard said, "We were in Cover 3 and the quarterback hit me with a high, low concept. I guess he was expecting me to jump the out route and the other guy was two seven routes. I ended up seeing the ball in the air and went to attack the ball."
The Miami Dolphins today announced linebacker Jerome Baker as its nominee for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE. Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
As a nominee, Baker will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.
How did it feel to be back there on the field? You had a big 16-yard completion on the back shoulder at the end of the game. How did it feel to be able to come in and make an early impact like that?
DeVante Parker: "It feels good being back on the field with my teammates. I'm just glad I was able to be a part of the win. I just wanted to help us get a W and that's what I did."
The Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, and Truist joined Palm Beach County Sup. Burke to configure over 650 wifi extenders.
Olindo Mare kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give the Dolphins a 33-30 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. Dan Marino threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Both touchdown passes were caught by Tight End Troy Drayton. Terrell Buckley intercepted Lions quarterback Scott Mitchell twice in the game. The Lions were carried by Barry Sanders, who rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown. The win sent the Dolphins to 9-5 on the Season.
