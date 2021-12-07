The Blitz: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins are now 7-3 in the month of December in the Flores era, including a 4-1 mark in December over the past two seasons.

With the Miami Dolphins entering their BYE week and not having a game until December 18, Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about what approach he will take heading into the BYE week to make sure the team doesn't lose their momentum. Flores said, "I think what we want to do is, what the message to the team will be is to get some rest, get away from the game a little bit, spend some time with their families, recharge the battery and come back in next week and prepare the way we need to prepare.…That doesn't change. Our preparation isn't going to change. For me, it's more just time to heal up and recharge the battery."

Miami Dolphins Running Back Patrick Laird left the game on Sunday with an injury. When Coach Flores was asked about the status of Laird and his injury he said, "Unfortunately, he wasn't able to go back in the game. We're still running some tests. Having the bye this week, obviously we're not having a game so we're going to have a little extra time to let guys heal. We're still running some tests and we'll see where that is. No final diagnosis there just yet."