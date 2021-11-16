The Blitz: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

On Monday, Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about the status of some currently injured players, both active and on IR, and whether they'd start this weekend. Flores said, "My expectation with Tua [Tagovailoa] is that he'll start this weekend. Obviously he's going to have some discomfort with the finger. He banged it the other day. We were trying to avoid that, but it happened. He's had some time to rest it and practice today, and that's my expectation for this weekend. Malcolm Brown won't be this week. [Michael] Deiter is getting closer, unlikely for this week though. And the same for Will Fuller – getting closer, unlikely though for this week."

When asked about safety Jason McCourty, who was placed on IR on October 26th, Flores said, "Jason, he's on IR. But it will be season-ending, yes."

Emmanuel Ogbah was asked about having a few extra days off, since playing on a Thursday night gives you more time to rest and prepare before your next game. Ogbah said, "Oh yeah, definitely. Any time you get three days off, it's always a blessing. I feel like a lot of the guys feel good. They feel good, I feel good and we're ready to get after the Jets this week."