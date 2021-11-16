The Blitz: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
On Monday, Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about the status of some currently injured players, both active and on IR, and whether they'd start this weekend. Flores said, "My expectation with Tua [Tagovailoa] is that he'll start this weekend. Obviously he's going to have some discomfort with the finger. He banged it the other day. We were trying to avoid that, but it happened. He's had some time to rest it and practice today, and that's my expectation for this weekend. Malcolm Brown won't be this week. [Michael] Deiter is getting closer, unlikely for this week though. And the same for Will Fuller – getting closer, unlikely though for this week."
When asked about safety Jason McCourty, who was placed on IR on October 26th, Flores said, "Jason, he's on IR. But it will be season-ending, yes."
Emmanuel Ogbah was asked about having a few extra days off, since playing on a Thursday night gives you more time to rest and prepare before your next game. Ogbah said, "Oh yeah, definitely. Any time you get three days off, it's always a blessing. I feel like a lot of the guys feel good. They feel good, I feel good and we're ready to get after the Jets this week."
The 49-yard fumble return touchdown by Xavien Howard last Thursday was the sixth-longest fumble return touchdown in Dolphins history. Dolphins punter Michael Palardy has had a fourth-quarter punt downed inside the 2-yard line in each of the past two games.
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
How do you feel like the pressure packages that have been utilized the last couple of weeks, how does that help the team reach its defensive goals?
Zach Sieler: "I think it plays to our benefit and I think it's just how we play. It's how we want to show here as a culture, as a defense, and as a team – physical. I think it's good."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Before the Ravens-Dolphins game last Thursday, the Miami Dolphins were honored to host the family of fallen hero US AIR FORCE Col Thomas Falzarano.
Trivia
Dolphins quarterback David Wooley was replaced in the third game of the 1983 season by which rookie quarterback?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
David Woodley led the Dolphins to a 17-13 victory in the Orange Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers. Woodley went 18 for 25 for 222 yards and two touchdowns on the day. Tony Nathan and Nat Moore caught the Woodley touchdown passes. The Dolphins' defense held San Francisco to only 289 total yards of offense and forced two turnovers in the victory.
Answer to Trivia Question: Dan Marino