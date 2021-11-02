The Blitz: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

On Sunday, Miami's defense had a productive first half, holding Buffalo to just three points and 122 total yards. It was Buffalo's lowest first-half output in a regular-season game since December 29, 2019, against the New York Jets (0 points) .

Dolphins safety Brandon Jones recorded a tackle for loss on Sunday, giving him a career-high four for the season. He had three as a rookie in 2020.

On Monday, head coach Brian Flores gave an injury update on wide receiver Will Fuller and center Michael Deiter, who are both on IR. Flores said, "Those guys are still week to week. We won't see them this week."

Coach Flores was also asked if he ever thinks big picture, looking backwards on what's going on this year or the first two-and-a-half years of his tenure, and tries to use any of that to move forward. Coach Flores said, "Yeah, I try to look back and reflect on some other experiences that are similar. But every year is so different, every team is so different….you just try to think about the group you have now and what's the best way to motivate the group we have now to turn the tide."