The Blitz: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

On Monday, Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about the potential advantages of playing at home for the next month. Flores said, "It's only a help if we prepare the right way, meet the right way, walkthrough the right way, practice the right way and then go out there and execute against what's going to be some stiff competition definitely this week. This Carolina team, I was taking a peek at them this morning. They are talented. They are fast. They've got a lot of good players. It's going to be a big challenge."

Coach Flores was also asked about the injury status of Will Fuller, DeVante Parker, Brennan Scarlett, and Jamal Perry. Flores said, "We're still waiting on tests with the guys who went down yesterday. I think some guys are still getting some of those tests, so I don't have all the information on, you mentioned Jamal and Scarlett. When we have it, I'll get it to you, but they're still running some tests. As far as DeVante and Will, they're eligible (to return off IR). We'll see how this goes. We'll know Wednesday for Wednesday practice. Nothing definitive right now though."