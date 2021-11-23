The Blitz: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
On Monday, Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about the potential advantages of playing at home for the next month. Flores said, "It's only a help if we prepare the right way, meet the right way, walkthrough the right way, practice the right way and then go out there and execute against what's going to be some stiff competition definitely this week. This Carolina team, I was taking a peek at them this morning. They are talented. They are fast. They've got a lot of good players. It's going to be a big challenge."
Coach Flores was also asked about the injury status of Will Fuller, DeVante Parker, Brennan Scarlett, and Jamal Perry. Flores said, "We're still waiting on tests with the guys who went down yesterday. I think some guys are still getting some of those tests, so I don't have all the information on, you mentioned Jamal and Scarlett. When we have it, I'll get it to you, but they're still running some tests. As far as DeVante and Will, they're eligible (to return off IR). We'll see how this goes. We'll know Wednesday for Wednesday practice. Nothing definitive right now though."
Tight end Durham Smythe had 4 receptions for 37 yards on Sunday. That gives him a career-high in receiving yards this year. He now has 221 receiving yards, topping his previous career-high of 208 from last year. Safety Brandon Jones had his seventh quarterback hit of the season on Sunday, which is the most by any NFL defensive back this season.
Quote of the Day
What do you see as the biggest difference between the defense now and the defense earlier in the season?
Christian Wilkins: "I really can't pinpoint one specific thing but I just feel like we continue to try to get better each week. When you do that, when you're intentional each week you come in, you like the guys you work with, you compete every day and everyone is locked in and you're focused on getting better and better each week, eventually you've got no choice but to get better and to improve on things you weren't doing so well. Guys just stuck together. That was the most important thing. We've been able to do some pretty good things these last few weeks."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The Miami Dolphins in partnership with the Dairy Council of Florida and Fuel Up to Play60 surprised the students of McNicol Middle School in Broward County with a $10,000 grant as part of the partnership's continued commitment towards supporting youth health and wellness through the Hometown Grants Program.
Trivia
Who did the Miami Dolphins beat to get their first regular-season win in franchise history?
On This Day
The Dolphins went into the 4th quarter down 23-10 but rallied behind two Ricky Williams rushing touchdowns to beat Washington 24-23. Ricky Williams had 107 yards rushing on the day, and James McKnight had 96 receiving yards and a touchdown. Brock Marion added an interception to help hold Washington to only three points in the second half. The win gave Miami a 7-4 record on the season.
Answer to Trivia Question: The Denver Broncos