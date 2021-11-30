The Blitz: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins had big contributions on Sunday from three rookies, Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle, Linebacker Jaelan Phillips, and Safety Jevon Holland. Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about the three rookies and the impact they had Sunday as well as this season and he said, "I think all of the guys in the rookie class and I would say all of the guys on our team, they work hard. Football is important to them. They're team first. Those guys are tough. They are competitive. They enjoy playing with one another and support each other. They work at it every day. Study film. And they've gotten better. I'm confident that they'll continue to get better because they'll continue to put the work in."
This upcoming Sunday, the Dolphins take on the New York Giants and Brian Flores will be going up against Joe Judge, who he coached side by side with in New England. When Coach Flores was asked about his relationship with the Giants' Coach he said, "Joe (Judge) is another good friend. Spent time in New England obviously as you all know. Again, our wives are friends, my son and his daughter were in the same pre-k class so we're talking about people that I have great relationships with. But on Sunday, we are going to compete. That's what I know we are going to get from them, and they know that's what they are going to get from us. A lot of great memories. I'm not going to divulge those right now, but definitely someone I have a lot of respect for."
Tua Tagovailoa has now set a career-high in completion percentage in back-to-back weeks after he completed 81.8 percent of his passes in last week's win at the New York Jets and 87.1 vs. the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Since returning off injured reserve in Week 6, Tagovailoa is 148-of-219 (72.9 pct.) for 1,486 yards, nine touchdowns, and a passer rating of 97.9 in five-and-a-half games played.
Jaylen Waddle's four touchdown receptions ties him with TE Randy McMichael (2002) for the fourth-most by a rookie in team history. WR Chris Chambers holds the team rookie record with seven in 2001. Waddle's 759 receiving yards move him into fourth place among rookies in Dolphins' history.
Quote of the Day
What do you see from WR Jaylen Waddle behind the scenes that leads to his success so early on as a rookie?
DURHAM SMYTHE: "Jaylen has been tasked from the beginning of the season to do a lot of things for this offense, play a lot of different roles. He's a smart guy. He can handle all of that. And he's confident. He's been confident from day one when he stepped into this building. He knows that he can make those plays, and as he's become more comfortable, as we've seen in the last couple of weeks, he's really taken off."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
At Sunday's game, the Miami Dolphins were joined by the Consul General of Israel in Miami, Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, and Rabbi Mario Rojzman from Beth Torah Benny Rok Campus to celebrate the beginning of the Festival of Lights!
Trivia
What is the largest margin of victory in Dolphins history?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
Behind two passing touchdowns by Dan Marino the Dolphins traveled to Oakland and came away with a 34-16 victory over the Raiders. Marino connected with Charles Jordan five times for 106 yards and two touchdowns on the day and Running Back Karim Abdul-Jabbar added 85 yards on the ground and a touchdown as well. The Dolphins defense sacked Raiders Quarterback Jeff George six times in the game and Sam Madison had an interception.
Answer to Trivia Question: On November 12, 1972, the Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots 52-0.