The Blitz: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins had big contributions on Sunday from three rookies, Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle, Linebacker Jaelan Phillips, and Safety Jevon Holland. Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about the three rookies and the impact they had Sunday as well as this season and he said, "I think all of the guys in the rookie class and I would say all of the guys on our team, they work hard. Football is important to them. They're team first. Those guys are tough. They are competitive. They enjoy playing with one another and support each other. They work at it every day. Study film. And they've gotten better. I'm confident that they'll continue to get better because they'll continue to put the work in."

This upcoming Sunday, the Dolphins take on the New York Giants and Brian Flores will be going up against Joe Judge, who he coached side by side with in New England. When Coach Flores was asked about his relationship with the Giants' Coach he said, "Joe (Judge) is another good friend. Spent time in New England obviously as you all know. Again, our wives are friends, my son and his daughter were in the same pre-k class so we're talking about people that I have great relationships with. But on Sunday, we are going to compete. That's what I know we are going to get from them, and they know that's what they are going to get from us. A lot of great memories. I'm not going to divulge those right now, but definitely someone I have a lot of respect for."

Tua Tagovailoa has now set a career-high in completion percentage in back-to-back weeks after he completed 81.8 percent of his passes in last week's win at the New York Jets and 87.1 vs. the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Since returning off injured reserve in Week 6, Tagovailoa is 148-of-219 (72.9 pct.) for 1,486 yards, nine touchdowns, and a passer rating of 97.9 in five-and-a-half games played.