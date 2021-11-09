The Blitz: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is ranked amongst the best tight ends this season in the NFL. His 44 receptions are third, and his 529 receiving yards are fourth among all NFL tight ends thus far in the 2021 season.
Miami's defense has held opponents under 400 yards of total offense in four consecutive games, including a season-low 272 yards allowed last week to Houston.
Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer spoke about the challenges of game-planning against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Boyer said, "We're working hard on that right now and it's a tremendous challenge. They do a lot offensively. Greg Roman does a great job with those guys. Obviously, Lamar Jackson is an exceptional talent. They've got multiple guys that they can go to whether it's (Marquise) Brown or (Mark) Andrews. They're heavily targeted guys that have made big plays. We definitely got our work cut out for us and we're trying to make every minute of every hour count here for our preparation."
Safety Brandon Jones was asked about facing Lamar Jackson on Thursday night and if he has ever faced a quarterback with a running style like Jackson's. Jones said,"Oh yeah, Kyler Murray for sure. Playing him in college and playing him last year when we went out to Arizona. They're very similar, I think, in just playmaking ability, speed obviously and being able to get in and out of cuts quick. It's super rare to see somebody that's quick and also has top end speed. I think that's something that both of them have and do a really good job….it's for sure going to be tough but I think it's going to be fun. I'm really looking forward to it."
Rookie safety Jevon Holland's s 31 tackles are tied for sixth among NFL rookies thus far in 2021.
On Sunday, the Dolphins also had nine quarterback hits, and eight passes defended, bringing their totals to 67 and 48 respectively this season.
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
Where do you think you've grown the most? Obviously, you're seeing a lot of different NFL defenses, different defensive backs. Where do you think you've improved and grown the most?
Jaylen Waddle: "Truly just being more vocal. Going back to the quarterbacks, coordinators and position coaches, telling them what I see, things like that and how I can help the team."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
On Sunday before the Texans-Dolphins game, a few Dolphins players took some time to have a special moment with Elijah, a 13 year old from Stuart, Florida who is battling leukemia.
Trivia
Who was the MVP of Super Bowl VII?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown led the Dolphins to a 21-19 victory over the Seattle Seahawks to go to 5-4 on the season. Ricky Williams ran the ball 12 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Ronnie Brown added a touchdown run as well in the win. Dolphins' quarterback Chad Pennington went 22 for 36 for 209 yards and a touchdown pass. On defense, defensive end Vonnie Holiday had 1.5 sacks leading the Dolphins defense.
Answer to Trivia Question: Jake Scott