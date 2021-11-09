The Blitz: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is ranked amongst the best tight ends this season in the NFL. His 44 receptions are third, and his 529 receiving yards are fourth among all NFL tight ends thus far in the 2021 season.

Miami's defense has held opponents under 400 yards of total offense in four consecutive games, including a season-low 272 yards allowed last week to Houston.

Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer spoke about the challenges of game-planning against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Boyer said, "We're working hard on that right now and it's a tremendous challenge. They do a lot offensively. Greg Roman does a great job with those guys. Obviously, Lamar Jackson is an exceptional talent. They've got multiple guys that they can go to whether it's (Marquise) Brown or (Mark) Andrews. They're heavily targeted guys that have made big plays. We definitely got our work cut out for us and we're trying to make every minute of every hour count here for our preparation."

Safety Brandon Jones was asked about facing Lamar Jackson on Thursday night and if he has ever faced a quarterback with a running style like Jackson's. Jones said,"Oh yeah, Kyler Murray for sure. Playing him in college and playing him last year when we went out to Arizona. They're very similar, I think, in just playmaking ability, speed obviously and being able to get in and out of cuts quick. It's super rare to see somebody that's quick and also has top end speed. I think that's something that both of them have and do a really good job….it's for sure going to be tough but I think it's going to be fun. I'm really looking forward to it."

Rookie safety Jevon Holland's s 31 tackles are tied for sixth among NFL rookies thus far in 2021.