The Blitz: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
When asked about the team's schedule and tweaks when playing in London, Brian Flores stated that this week will be a bit different: "We're leaving Thursday night, so that's definitely different. Well, Thursday evening. We'll get there Friday in the morning. That is all very different. Our practice schedule, we're basically bumping it up a day. We'll do a little bit tomorrow, a little bit on Wednesday and a little bit on Thursday. Leave Thursday. Do a little bit on Friday, walkthrough and try to get back to our normal Saturday-Sunday routine. It is different. The time change, going five hours ahead, definitely is a little bit of a difference, the long flight. Some things will definitely be different for us this week but they're also different for Jacksonville. It's just what it is and we'll make the best of it and do a good job with our preparation and go out there and try to play a good football game."
Tight end Adam Shaheen left Sunday's game vs Tampa Bay with an injury. When asked about this status, Coach Flores said; "He's in getting treatment. Let's call that one – I think it's still a little early. Kind of call that one day-to-day and see how he's feeling here and whether or not he will be ready to practice this week. Obviously he left yesterday and didn't come back. He's definitely sore, I would say. We'll see how he feels in a couple days or if he's ready to practice here Wednesday or Thursday."
Tight end Mike Gesicki had four receptions on Sunday vs Tampa Bay, giving him 148 in his career and moving him ahead of Keith Jackson for fifth-most by a tight end in team history.
Kicker Jason Sanders converted two extra points on Sunday, which extended his streak to 54 consecutive extra points made.
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman on going with Jaylen Waddle as the punt returner moving forward:
"He's a very, very gifted player. Has history in the return game both in punts and kickoffs in college. Maybe an opportunity to get him some more touches. We feel like we have several good players and obviously with Jaylen being one of them, we got him out on the field on Sunday. Unfortunately, he didn't get many opportunities."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Miami Dolphins linebacker Brennan Scarlett is asking for help from students in creating his cleats representing the Big Yard Foundation for this year's My Cause My Cleats. Students have until October 26th to submit their entries. Watch the video below for more information.
Trivia
What uniform number did fullback Don Nottingham wear for the Dolphins?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
Behind a 337 yard passing day by Dan Marino the Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills 27-14. Miami Dolphins running back Lorenzo Hampton rushed for two touchdowns on the day leading the scoring for the Dolphins. On defense the Dolphins sacked Bills quarterback Jim Kelly twice and intercepted two of his passes.
Answer to Trivia Question: #36