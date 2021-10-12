The Blitz: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Morning Headlines

When asked about the team's schedule and tweaks when playing in London, Brian Flores stated that this week will be a bit different: "We're leaving Thursday night, so that's definitely different. Well, Thursday evening. We'll get there Friday in the morning. That is all very different. Our practice schedule, we're basically bumping it up a day. We'll do a little bit tomorrow, a little bit on Wednesday and a little bit on Thursday. Leave Thursday. Do a little bit on Friday, walkthrough and try to get back to our normal Saturday-Sunday routine. It is different. The time change, going five hours ahead, definitely is a little bit of a difference, the long flight. Some things will definitely be different for us this week but they're also different for Jacksonville. It's just what it is and we'll make the best of it and do a good job with our preparation and go out there and try to play a good football game."