The Blitz: Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media on Monday and was asked about how he thought quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked in his return to action after missing three games on injured reserve. Coach Flores said, "I thought he played well. I thought he threw the ball well. Obviously, he's playing with a little bit of discomfort. He made some nice throws, pushed it down the field. There's always throws he wish he would have made or could have had back but I think overall, he did a lot of good things and I was pleased with the way he played."
When Coach Flores was asked about not having a bye week this upcoming week after playing a game in London, he said, "We don't have a bye, and quite honestly, I think we want to get back out there, especially after a tough loss yesterday. We've had west coast trips, obviously this was a lot longer than that but we've come back late, gotten in at 2, 3, or 4 a.m. in the morning, and then kind of turned it around over the next couple of days….We are going to have to prepare and have a good week of practice."
The Dolphins offensive line on Sunday did not give up a quarterback sack, it was the first game this season where they did not give up a sack. Guard/tackle Robert Hunt met with the media on Monday and said, "That's the thing, we are going to try and build on it. It's one of our goals that we've been trying to do this whole season. But we still got a lot of work to do."
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins forced a fumble on Sunday, which was recovered by teammate Zach Sieler. It was the first forced fumble of Wilkins' career, and it came against his former college teammate from Clemson, Trevor Lawrence. Wilkins now has two sacks this season, which ties his career high for sacks in a season.
Safety Jevon Holland has played almost every snap defensively in the past two games. On Monday, he was asked how he feels he has progressed and about the fact that he is now getting consistent playing time after taking the first couple of weeks to get used to the NFL:
"I'm feeling pretty good. Every week I learn more about myself and how I'm feeling comfortable and finding my own zone out there. But yeah, every week I'm feeling like I'm getting gradually better. I hope so, that I'm getting better. My dad is telling me I'm getting better."
The Miami Dolphins organization, as part of their Junior Dolphins program, helped Westland Hialeah High School transform its training facility, which will help student-athletes accomplish their goals.
Led by three rushing touchdowns by Karim Abdul-Jabbar, the Dolphins pulled out a road victory against the Ravens to go to 5-2 on the season. Abdul-Jabbar ran for 108 yards to go along with his three rushing touchdowns while Dan Marino threw for 189 yards in the victory. The Dolphins' defense held the Ravens to only one touchdown which didn't come until late in the fourth quarter when the Dolphins had the game in hand.
