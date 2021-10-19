The Blitz: Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media on Monday and was asked about how he thought quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked in his return to action after missing three games on injured reserve. Coach Flores said, "I thought he played well. I thought he threw the ball well. Obviously, he's playing with a little bit of discomfort. He made some nice throws, pushed it down the field. There's always throws he wish he would have made or could have had back but I think overall, he did a lot of good things and I was pleased with the way he played."

When Coach Flores was asked about not having a bye week this upcoming week after playing a game in London, he said, "We don't have a bye, and quite honestly, I think we want to get back out there, especially after a tough loss yesterday. We've had west coast trips, obviously this was a lot longer than that but we've come back late, gotten in at 2, 3, or 4 a.m. in the morning, and then kind of turned it around over the next couple of days….We are going to have to prepare and have a good week of practice."

The Dolphins offensive line on Sunday did not give up a quarterback sack, it was the first game this season where they did not give up a sack. Guard/tackle Robert Hunt met with the media on Monday and said, "That's the thing, we are going to try and build on it. It's one of our goals that we've been trying to do this whole season. But we still got a lot of work to do."