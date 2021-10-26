The Blitz: Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins had three players leave the game on Sunday: running back Malcolm Brown, safety Jason McCourty, and linebacker Jerome Baker. When asked about the status of the three players, head coach Brian Flores said, "So Jason and Malcolm, we expect both guys to go on IR for at least three weeks. 'Bake' (Jerome Baker), that will be day to day. We'll see how that one goes."

When asked about wide receiver Will Fuller's status after three weeks on IR, Coach Flores said, "Will is also doing everything he can to get back as soon as he can. I don't think it will be this week but I think we're getting closer."

Miami recorded six quarterback hits and seven passes defended on Sunday vs. Atlanta. The Dolphins entered Week 7 in the top 10 of the NFL in both – tied for second with 45 QBHs and tied for fifth with 28 passes defended.

Miami's game-opening drive went 14 plays and 75 yards and ended in a touchdown. The drive was tied for the fifth-longest game-opening drive (by plays) the Dolphins have had since 2000 and tied for the longest game-opening touchdown drive.