The Blitz: Tuesday, October 26, 2021

The Miami Dolphins had three players leave the game on Sunday: running back Malcolm Brown, safety Jason McCourty, and linebacker Jerome Baker. When asked about the status of the three players, head coach Brian Flores said, "So Jason and Malcolm, we expect both guys to go on IR for at least three weeks. 'Bake' (Jerome Baker), that will be day to day. We'll see how that one goes."
When asked about wide receiver Will Fuller's status after three weeks on IR, Coach Flores said, "Will is also doing everything he can to get back as soon as he can. I don't think it will be this week but I think we're getting closer."
Miami recorded six quarterback hits and seven passes defended on Sunday vs. Atlanta. The Dolphins entered Week 7 in the top 10 of the NFL in both – tied for second with 45 QBHs and tied for fifth with 28 passes defended.
Miami's game-opening drive went 14 plays and 75 yards and ended in a touchdown. The drive was tied for the fifth-longest game-opening drive (by plays) the Dolphins have had since 2000 and tied for the longest game-opening touchdown drive.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns in Sunday's game, the first time he had done so in an NFL game. On Monday, Brian Flores was asked about Tua's development and the job the staff has done in developing him. Coach Flores said, "I think he's getting better. I think he's getting better every time he steps on the field. I think he's pushing the ball down the field more. I think he's making better decisions. I think he's making quicker decisions. I think he's doing a lot of things – look it's a small sample size, but every time he steps out there, I see progress. I saw that yesterday for sure."
Center Austin Reiter on what it will be like going into a loud environment in Buffalo this weekend:
"I've been there before. It's typical with road games. You've got to prepare for it to be loud, making points, making sure everybody is on the same page. I think that's the most important thing is everybody being on the same page. As far as calls and communication-wise, it's going to be loud. That's definitely the key there."
October is Hispanic Heritage Month, and we would like to spotlight Nicole of the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders as she celebrates her Nicaraguan roots.
In which round did the Miami Dolphins draft wide receiver Mark Clayton in 1983?
The Dolphins traveled to Indianapolis on this day in 1986 and beat the Colts 17-13. Dan Marino was 23 for 42 for 243 yards and one touchdown on the day. The touchdown pass went to Dolphins superstar wide receiver Mark Duper. On the other side of the ball, the Dolphins defense held Colts quarterback Jack Trudeau to only 121 yards passing, no touchdowns, and forced him to throw one interception. This win kickstarted a mini winning streak for the Dolphins in 1986 where they went on to win 4 out of 5 games.
Answer to Trivia Question: 8th Round