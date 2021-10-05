The Blitz: Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
In his press conference on Monday, head coach Brian Flores stated that WR Will Fuller is going to miss this week's game vs. Tampa. Flores said, "Fuller is going to be out at least this week. Again, still running some tests to see how quickly he can get back or get some more opinions on how quickly he can get back. But he's definitely out this week."
CB Byron Jones left the game early vs. the Colts last week, and Coach Flores said on Monday, " Byron is more of a day-to-day (thing). We'll see how that goes and see if he's able to practice on Wednesday."
Coach Flores provided an updated on Raekwon Davis, who went down with an injury early in Week 1 vs. the Patriots. When asked about his status, Coach Flores said, "he's making a lot of progress, and we're hopeful to see him this week."
Quote of the Day
Rookie LB Jaelan Phillips on facing legendary quarterback Tom Brady in six days
"It's pretty crazy obviously to have the opportunity to play against somebody I've been growing up my whole life watching….coming into the game, I'm not about to be starstruck. You can't really focus on 'Oh my gosh, this is Tom Brady.' Or 'this is Leonard Fournette.' Everybody is nameless and faceless, so you've got to prepare for everybody just like they're anybody else."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
On Sunday, one of the winners of the DolphinsTalk.com Military Fan of the Year Contest, Ryan Scavuzzo, was on hand and honored by the Miami Dolphins on the field during the Colts-Dolphins game. Ryan is a Technical Sergeant in the Air Force and was given a game ball and recognized on the jumbotron as the Miami Dolphins Salute of the Game Military Member. Congrats, Ryan, and thank you for your service to this country.
Trivia
Which player returned to the Dolphins in 1999 and registered 1,037 receiving yards for the Dolphins?
On This Day
Miami Dolphins Olindo Mare kicked a 4th quarter field goal to give the Dolphins a three-point lead, and they held on to win 17-14. Dan Marino was 19 for 31 for 258 yards and one touchdown. Dolphins running back Karim Abdul-Jabbar added a rushing touchdown as well on 38 yards rushing on the day.
Answer to Trivia Question: Tony Martin