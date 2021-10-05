The Blitz: Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

In his press conference on Monday, head coach Brian Flores stated that WR Will Fuller is going to miss this week's game vs. Tampa. Flores said, "Fuller is going to be out at least this week. Again, still running some tests to see how quickly he can get back or get some more opinions on how quickly he can get back. But he's definitely out this week."

CB Byron Jones left the game early vs. the Colts last week, and Coach Flores said on Monday, " Byron is more of a day-to-day (thing). We'll see how that goes and see if he's able to practice on Wednesday."