The Blitz: Tuesday's Headlines & Highlights

Nov 20, 2018 at 11:13 AM
Eric Todoroff

Digital Media Manager

Ryan Tannehill will practice some this week, but his status for Sunday's game remains uncertain.

Tannehill was able to complete 50-yard passes last week.

Mike Gesicki's production has been limited because defenses are keying on the rookie tight end.

The Dolphins plan to grind out the remainder of the season while keeping their eyes set on reaching the playoffs.

Dave Hyde of the Sun-Sentinel believes this weekend's game in Indianapolis is the toughest remaining game on the Dolphins' schedule.

Kenyan Drake hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County.

With the loss of Grant, Kenny Stills' role in the offense will only grow.

Game-winning field goal. Blocked punts. Return touchdowns. Darren Rizzi's special teams unit has been… special.

Find out who Minkah Fitzpatrick would have narrate his life. 😂

Ready 💯💯💯 @thegymboxing

Frank Gore stayed busy during the bye week with boxing work outs. 🥊💪

Jakeem Grant will be placed on injured reserve.

