The Blitz: Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Morning Headlines

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is considered day-to-day with his injury status. In his Monday morning press conference, Coach Flores said Tua is still in a good deal of pain, and that "he's a tough kid….Just coming back from the hip, he got a thumb (injury) last year he really played through. He tried to go yesterday. Toughness isn't something that I would question with him. He's going to do everything he can to get back as soon as he can. I have a lot of confidence in that."