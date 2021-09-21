The Blitz: Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
On Monday, the Dolphins announced they have signed tackle Roderick Johnson to the practice squad and released tackle Bobby Hart from the practice squad.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller has returned to the team and was participating in team activities.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is considered day-to-day with his injury status. In his Monday morning press conference, Coach Flores said Tua is still in a good deal of pain, and that "he's a tough kid….Just coming back from the hip, he got a thumb (injury) last year he really played through. He tried to go yesterday. Toughness isn't something that I would question with him. He's going to do everything he can to get back as soon as he can. I have a lot of confidence in that."
Regarding the injuries to wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. and guard/tackle Jesse Davis, Coach Flores said they are still running tests. Coach Flores said and he is hopeful to see both out there on Wednesday at practice.
Quote of the Day
Safety Jevon Holland on playing his first home game in front of Dolphins fans at Hard Rock Stadium:
"Honestly, it was dope. In warmups, there was this dude who had a crazy hat on. He was screaming at us just to get hyped….He was literally screaming at the top of his lungs. I was like 'man, this guy is crazy.' But I was enjoying myself. It was fun."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Join Football Unites for the SAVE LGBT for the 2021 Champions of Equality Virtual Gala on September 23, 7 PM. FREE registration at http://championsofequality.com
Trivia
Which former Wisconsin star played 145 games at several positions, but mostly at center, on the Dolphins' Offensive Line from 1985-1994?
On This Day
The Dolphins entered this contest 0-2 but came away with their first win of the 2008 season. The Dolphins went to Foxborough, MA to take on the defending AFC champions, unveiled the wildcat offense, and beat New England, going away 38-13. In this game, Ronnie Brown rushed 17 times for 113 yards and four touchdowns. Ronnie also threw for one touchdown giving him five total touchdowns on the day. The Dolphins only lost three regular-season games the remainder of the 2008 NFL regular season and won the AFC East at 11-5.
Answer to Trivia Question:Jeff Dellenbach