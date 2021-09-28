The Blitz: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
A few Dolphins players met with the media on Monday afternoon, including guard/tackle Jesse Davis, who said the following about the team's sense of urgency following Sunday's loss: "Every week we are thinking we've got to win this one. Definitely this would be a good week to get a win back, to put us back on the right track and build the confidence even more. But we're day to day. We're focusing on the Colts and how we're going to win this game."
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, even though injured and on IR, made the trip to Las Vegas Sunday to be in attendance for the game. Coach Flores was asked about this on Monday and said, "We are taking it one day at a time. He is getting better each day. He's working hard to improve and get out there. He wanted to be with his teammates and support his teammates, that's why he made the trip."
Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker was the team's only player to play all 83 defensive snaps of the game on Sunday. Cornerback Xavien Howard played the second-most, with 80 snaps throughout the game.
In his first game with the Dolphins, wide receiver Will Fuller played 51 snaps and caught an important 2 point conversion with seconds left to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had six quarterback pressures on Sunday vs the Raiders. That gives him 15 total on the season, tying him for 8th in the NFL this season among edge rushers. (stat courtesy of Pro Football Focus)
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
Malcolm Brown on an emotional game vs the Las Vegas Raiders:
"That's just what the game is about. Definitely having those fans back in the stadium definitely brings some more energy to it. It was just up and down. We just have to be able to stay level-headed and stay balanced throughout those types of situations when games are going like that."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Last week, the Miami Dolphins were in the City of Oakland Park with Football Unites partner the South Florida Flag Football League and had activities and goodies for everyone there.
Trivia
Which fourth-round draft pick out of San Jose St in 1978 had 23 interceptions with the Miami Dolphins in his six seasons with the club?
On This Day
The Saints, led by Archie Manning, jumped out to a 16-0 lead in this game and were in total control heading into the final quarter. The Dolphins stormed back and scored 21 pts in the final 15 minutes to win the game 21-16. Quarterback Bob Griese came on in relief and was the man behind the comeback. Griese was 16 of 23 for 241 yards and a touchdown. Dolphins running back Delvin Williams ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on 19 rushing attempts.
Answer to Trivia Question: Gerald Small