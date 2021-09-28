The Blitz: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

A few Dolphins players met with the media on Monday afternoon, including guard/tackle Jesse Davis, who said the following about the team's sense of urgency following Sunday's loss: "Every week we are thinking we've got to win this one. Definitely this would be a good week to get a win back, to put us back on the right track and build the confidence even more. But we're day to day. We're focusing on the Colts and how we're going to win this game."

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, even though injured and on IR, made the trip to Las Vegas Sunday to be in attendance for the game. Coach Flores was asked about this on Monday and said, "We are taking it one day at a time. He is getting better each day. He's working hard to improve and get out there. He wanted to be with his teammates and support his teammates, that's why he made the trip."

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker was the team's only player to play all 83 defensive snaps of the game on Sunday. Cornerback Xavien Howard played the second-most, with 80 snaps throughout the game.

In his first game with the Dolphins, wide receiver Will Fuller played 51 snaps and caught an important 2 point conversion with seconds left to tie the game and send it to overtime.