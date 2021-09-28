Presented by

The Blitz: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Sep 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Mike Oliva

Dolphins.com The Blitz Writer, President/Founder of DolphinsTalk.com

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

A few Dolphins players met with the media on Monday afternoon, including guard/tackle Jesse Davis, who said the following about the team's sense of urgency following Sunday's loss: "Every week we are thinking we've got to win this one. Definitely this would be a good week to get a win back, to put us back on the right track and build the confidence even more. But we're day to day. We're focusing on the Colts and how we're going to win this game."

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, even though injured and on IR, made the trip to Las Vegas Sunday to be in attendance for the game. Coach Flores was asked about this on Monday and said, "We are taking it one day at a time. He is getting better each day. He's working hard to improve and get out there. He wanted to be with his teammates and support his teammates, that's why he made the trip."

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker was the team's only player to play all 83 defensive snaps of the game on Sunday. Cornerback Xavien Howard played the second-most, with 80 snaps throughout the game.

In his first game with the Dolphins, wide receiver Will Fuller played 51 snaps and caught an important 2 point conversion with seconds left to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had six quarterback pressures on Sunday vs the Raiders. That gives him 15 total on the season, tying him for 8th in the NFL this season among edge rushers. (stat courtesy of Pro Football Focus)

Latest Dolphins Podcasts

Related Links

Quote of the Day

Malcolm Brown on an emotional game vs the Las Vegas Raiders:

"That's just what the game is about. Definitely having those fans back in the stadium definitely brings some more energy to it. It was just up and down. We just have to be able to stay level-headed and stay balanced throughout those types of situations when games are going like that."

Miami Dolphins in the Community

Last week, the Miami Dolphins were in the City of Oakland Park with Football Unites partner the South Florida Flag Football League and had activities and goodies for everyone there.

Trivia

Which fourth-round draft pick out of San Jose St in 1978 had 23 interceptions with the Miami Dolphins in his six seasons with the club?

(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)

On This Day

September 28, 1980: Dolphins rally with 21 fourth-quarter points to beat the Saints 21-16

The Saints, led by Archie Manning, jumped out to a 16-0 lead in this game and were in total control heading into the final quarter. The Dolphins stormed back and scored 21 pts in the final 15 minutes to win the game 21-16. Quarterback Bob Griese came on in relief and was the man behind the comeback. Griese was 16 of 23 for 241 yards and a touchdown. Dolphins running back Delvin Williams ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on 19 rushing attempts.

Answer to Trivia Question: Gerald Small

Related Content

news

The Blitz: Monday, September 27, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Monday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Friday, September 24, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Friday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Thursday, September 23, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Monday, September 20, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Monday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Friday, September 17, 2021

With two days until kickoff, Mike Oliva recaps the Friday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Thursday, September 16, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

With a week of practice to look forward to prior to the home opener, Mike Oliva recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Monday, September 13, 2021

Following a week 1 win in New England, Mike Oliva recaps the Monday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
Advertising