The Blitz: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins this season have 19 takeaways (10 interceptions and 9 fumble recoveries) which is tied for six in the NFL.
The Dolphins are now 10-3 in the month of November since Brian Flores became head coach in 2019, including an 8-1 mark in November over the past two seasons.
This upcoming Sunday, Miami takes on the New York Giants. The Dolphins have never defeated the Giants at Hard Rock Stadium, dropping all three meetings at the venue. The last Dolphins win in the series came on Oct. 5, 2003, at Giants Stadium. Miami is 2-7 all-time against the Giants.
Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores worked with New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge side by side in New England. Joe Judge spoke about his relationship with Brian Flores and how, except for weeks like this week, when he is facing Miami he is rooting for the Dolphins. Judge said, "I think some of the tightest relationships you have in this business are the relationships you have when you're broke, grinding with somebody. Brian came into this league the same as I did in kind of a bottom of the totem pole type of position. We were given the opportunity to work and had the opportunity to work our way up. He certainly did that and I had the opportunity as well to do that. I think it's when you're kind of grinding through those long hours and stressful times and going through some adversity together is when you really form strong bonds with people. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Flo, I really, really do. He's very, very intelligent, he's got great command, he's a great leader, his players play the right way, they respond the right way, he pushes through adversity."
In what area of his game is Jaylen Waddle beyond his years?
Josh Grizzard: "It's more of the intangible side of it, on being able to take on bigger roles or the competitive nature or just being able to listen to coaching or it could be coaching from other the players, where he's open to criticism. He doesn't take it personally. And that allows him to go, ok if I screwed this up, I can improve on it and try to correct that the next week."
The Miami Dolphins through their Football Unites initiative brought 13 students from Hialeah Gardens Middle School to this past Sunday's game, and they got to meet former Miami Dolphins running back Lorenzo Hampton.
Which Miami Dolphins Running Back had the highest average yards per carry during his career?
Earl Morrall was 14 for 17, passing for 135 and one touchdown leading the Dolphins to a 20-7 victory on Monday Night Football over the New England Patriots. Running back Norm Bulaich had 5 receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown and also added 37 rushing yards in the win. The Dolphins' defense held New England to only 244 yards of total offense and sacked Patriots quarterback Steve Grogan twice.
Answer to Trivia Question:Mercury Morris 5.1 yards