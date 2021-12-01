The Blitz: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Morning Headlines

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores worked with New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge side by side in New England. Joe Judge spoke about his relationship with Brian Flores and how, except for weeks like this week, when he is facing Miami he is rooting for the Dolphins. Judge said, "I think some of the tightest relationships you have in this business are the relationships you have when you're broke, grinding with somebody. Brian came into this league the same as I did in kind of a bottom of the totem pole type of position. We were given the opportunity to work and had the opportunity to work our way up. He certainly did that and I had the opportunity as well to do that. I think it's when you're kind of grinding through those long hours and stressful times and going through some adversity together is when you really form strong bonds with people. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Flo, I really, really do. He's very, very intelligent, he's got great command, he's a great leader, his players play the right way, they respond the right way, he pushes through adversity."