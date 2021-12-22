The Blitz: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Morning Headlines

Co-Offensive Coordinator Eric Studesville was asked about trusting defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to play fullback and the trust the team has in putting a defensive player on offense and to throw him the ball in a big spot. Studesville said, "We are going to call the plays that we think are going to give us the best chance. It wasn't trying to call one necessarily for Christian. We thought that was the best play at the time that we had on our call sheet for that situation being down on the goal line. We had scored previously – Duke (Johnson) had scored earlier in the game on a goal-line package play and that was our next play up that we had listed and so we went with that. We had great confidence in all the execution – the line selling it, the tight end route, the fullback route with Christian and then the back in protection and then obviously Tua (Tagovailoa) making the throw."