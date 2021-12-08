The Blitz: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

It was announced on Tuesday that Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker is the Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee for the Miami Dolphins. Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer was asked about Baker's work off the field. Boyer said, "The thing that sticks out about 'Bake' to me is that he's a very even-keeled guy. I think he has a good perspective that you need balance in life. Our sole focus when we're in the building is about getting better, executing better, coaching better and becoming better football players. I think that oftentimes what gets lost in that is the balance of being a good human being and being kind, being considerate, being able to be compassionate by listening. I think 'Bake' embodies all of those things."

Miami Dolphins are now 16-15 all-time in games preceding the bye week with the Week 13 win over the New York Giants. Miami is 18-14 all-time in games following a bye.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has completed 80%+ of his passes in three of his past five starts. He's only the fourth quarterback in the NFL since 1950 (Kyler Murray, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning) to have back-to-back games with 80%+ completion percentage after doing so in Week 11 at the New York. Jets and Week 12 vs. Carolina.

Despite starting just six games since Week 6, Tua Tagovailoa's 178 completions are second in the NFL since then. His 98.9 passer rating is ninth, his 11 passing TDs are tied for ninth and his 1,730 passing yards are 10th.

Jaylen Waddle's 86 receptions are tied for second in the NFL this season among all players. Waddle has 29 more receptions than any other NFL rookie this season.