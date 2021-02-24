The Blitz: Wednesday February 24

Adam Shaheen Ready For Year 2 in Miami
Coming over last August via a trade from the Chicago Bears, Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen had two goals – to work hard and earn the respect of his teammates and coaches.
"I came in and worked hard. I earned their respect and we became friends afterward," Shaheen said on the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield last season. "Usually when you get traded, that's not always the greatest thing. But I just came in, put my nose down, played as hard as I could and I'm happy with the results so far."
Those results earned Shaheen an extension just six games into his Miami tenure.
The Heavy Hands of Emmanuel Ogbah
Friday on the Drive Time Podcast, we're going to talk to Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah about his offseason training and the art of pass rushing. The topic of heavy hands is a great opportunity to look back at the time fellow defensive end Shaq Lawson learned about the heavy mitts of Ogbah.
If a fellow NFL pass rusher takes note of the power behind Miami's leading sack artist in 2020, then surely a coach would have no chance, right? Outside Linebackers Coach Austin Clark learned that when he attempted a chest bump with Ogbah after a 28-yard sack of Jets quarterback Joe Flacco in 2020.
Top 10 Dolphins Plays
The 2020 season was quite a ride. This week, the NFL's social accounts shared the top 10 plays of the Dolphins 10-win season.
Byron Jones Black History Moment
Checking in at No. 10 on the top play's list with his toe drag swag in the season finale, Byron Jones shared his desire to lift up everyone in our country to pursue the American dream.
Jones, the Dolphins Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, has been a driving force of the Dolphins Social Impact Committee. Together, the SIC have committed over $300,000 to help bridge the digital divide and assist with wireless technology for underserved students that attend public schools in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. Each county will receive $100,000 toward these efforts. The donation is a collaboration from Miami Dolphins players, the organization and an NFL Foundation social justice grant.