The Blitz: Wednesday February 24

Coming over last August via a trade from the Chicago Bears, Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen had two goals – to work hard and earn the respect of his teammates and coaches.

"I came in and worked hard. I earned their respect and we became friends afterward," Shaheen said on the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield last season. "Usually when you get traded, that's not always the greatest thing. But I just came in, put my nose down, played as hard as I could and I'm happy with the results so far."