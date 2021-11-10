The Blitz: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins are 6-8 all-time against Baltimore in regular-season contests. Miami's last win in the series came on Dec. 6, 2015, at Hard Rock Stadium, as Baltimore has won the previous three meetings.
Miami is 4-6 all-time on Thursday Night Football since the package began in 2006. The Dolphins won in their last TNF appearance at Jacksonville in 2020 by a score of 31-13.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed last week's game with a finger injury. When asked about his status for this Thursday, head coach Brian Flores said, "It's a medical decision. It's a team decision. Obviously I have a lot of say in that. I always try to keep the team first. The health of the player obviously is at the forefront but also want to put the team in the best position."
Head coach Brian Flores was also asked about preparing to play Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. "He's one of the best players in the league and he's gotten a lot better, I would say, over the course of his career. He's dynamic, explosive. There are a lot of words like that you can use to describe Lamar. I have a lot of respect for his game and the way he's grown. Obviously we're competing against him on Thursday, but as a coach, watching guys develop and grow is a good thing to see."
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was asked about what stands out about the Ravens defense. He said, "The Ravens…[are] fast, physical, tough, fly to the ball. They obviously got good players and they're a hungry bunch. They're playing well right now. We're going to have to play our best game of the season this week."
Safety Brandon Jones has two sacks this season, is tied for third on the team with four tackles for loss, and tied for fourth with six QB hits.
The Miami Dolphins have nominated long snapper Blake Ferguson as their USAA Salute to Service Award Nominee.
Most fans know that the Miami Dolphins had an undefeated season in 1972. Which team was the last one to beat the Fins in the regular season before they started their historic run?
Dan Marino threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns in the Dolphins' 21-17 win over division rival the NY Jets. Dolphins' wide receiver Mark Duper had a big day with eight receptions for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Mark Clayton caught the other touchdown pass Marino threw. On the other side of the ball, the Miami Dolphins defense sacked Jets quarterback Ken O'Brien five times to slow down the high-powered New York offense.
Answer to Trivia Question: Baltimore Colts