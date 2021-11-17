The Blitz: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed tackle Greg Little on injured reserve and waived safety Sheldrick Redwine. The team also signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings to the practice squad and released defensive end Jabaal Sheard from the practice squad.
On Monday, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was asked if he watched the Jets vs. Bills on Sunday. Flores said, "I watched that. I've been watching a lot of the Jets obviously. Young team. I think they play with great effort. They've beaten a couple good teams. I think we are going to have to do a good job in our preparation, getting ready for this group in all three phases. I think we are going to have to prepare well and play well to have success."
Miami has had a lot of success at MetLife Stadium vs. the Jets since the stadium opened in 2010, winning 7 of their 11 meetings overall. The Dolphins have won 6 of the past 7 and 8 of the last 10 meetings with the Jets.
The Dolphins lead the NFL in passes defended (55) and are tied for first in Q.B. hits (71). Since Week 8, the Dolphins are tied for second in takeaways (6), tied for third in sacks (9), sixth in scoring defense (15.0 ppg) and 10th in total defense (309.0 ypg).
Mike Gesicki on being from New Jersey and if he looks forward to going back to New Jersey to play the Jets:
"Yeah, it's fun. Obviously you walk out in the stadium and you hear a lot of people' hey, I'm from Manahawkin, hey I'm from Toms River, hey I'm from da-da-da.' I'm like 'alright yeah, good seeing you,' and all of that kind of stuff. It is good getting back in New Jersey and seeing some family. It's easier for them to get to some games and all of that kind of stuff. It's cool, it's exciting. But like I said, our number one goal is to go up there and get a win."
High School Students at Miami Dade County Public Schools visited with Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, and Jaelan Phillips to discuss responsibility.
Ricky Williams ran for over 100 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Dolphins to a 26-7 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Dolphins quarterback Ray Lucas was 18 for 26 for 221 yards on the day. On defense, the Dolphins held Baltimore to only 157 total yards, and Patrick Surtain intercepted Ravens quarterback Jeff Blake. The Miami defense also registered seven sacks in the win, with Adewale Ogunleye sacking Blake 3 times.
