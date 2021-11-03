The Blitz: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

On This Day

On this day in 1974, the Dolphins went to 6-2 with a 42-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Miami Dolphins were led by running Don Nottingham, who had three rushing touchdowns on the day. Dolphins' quarterback Bob Griese added two touchdowns in the air. Also, Miami Dolphins running back Benny Malone ran for 108 yards on 24 rushes to help the high-powered Dolphins offense on this day. On the other side of the ball, both Jake Scott and Dick Anderson each had an interception.