The Blitz: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Morning Headlines
The Dolphins will embark on a six-game stretch that includes five home games, beginning this Sunday, November 7 at 1 p.m. against Houston.
Miami is fourth in the NFL in fumble recoveries (6) and is tied for 13th in takeaways (9). The Dolphins are second in the NFL in quarterback hits (56) and tied for second in passes defended (35).
Miami has been one of the NFL's fastest-starting teams the past two seasons. In the first quarter of games this season, the Dolphins have outscored opponents 48-29. The +19 point differential is fifth in the NFL this year.
With four rushing yards this Sunday vs. Houston, running back Myles Gaskin (996) can total 1,000 career rushing yards.
This Sunday, with two punts inside the 20, Michael Palardy (98) can reach 100 career punts inside the 20.
Quote of the Day
How do you approach the [rest] of the season?
Defensive Tackle Christian Wilkins: "I'm going to attack each day like it's a new day. That's how I approach life. That's how I'm going to approach to this game because we can still finish strong. There's still a lot of football left....So I'm just going to come in every day with the right mindset and attack each day like it's a new day."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Over the weekend, the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium lit the stadium Pink in support of breast cancer awareness and the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative.
Trivia
What Dolphins defensive back set a team record and tied the NFL record with four interceptions in one game in 1973?
On This Day
On this day in 1974, the Dolphins went to 6-2 with a 42-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Miami Dolphins were led by running Don Nottingham, who had three rushing touchdowns on the day. Dolphins' quarterback Bob Griese added two touchdowns in the air. Also, Miami Dolphins running back Benny Malone ran for 108 yards on 24 rushes to help the high-powered Dolphins offense on this day. On the other side of the ball, both Jake Scott and Dick Anderson each had an interception.
Answer to Trivia Question: Dick Anderson