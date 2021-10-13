The Blitz: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
On Tuesday, the Dolphins announced they have signed wide receiver Travis Fulgham and added him to their practice squad and released wide receiver Brandon Powell from the practice squad.
Dolphins rookie tackle Liam Eichenberg has played multiple positions thus far with his time on the Dolphins. Last Sunday, he started the game at left tackle, a position he played during his time at Notre Dame. Liam spoke to the media about being moved to left tackle and said, "It was great. It was a great opportunity to get back out there at left tackle. Just take a little bit more time to get back in the swing of things, get back in the groove. It's tackle – right or left. I'm excited just to be able to play."
Safety Brandon Jones was asked about what it will be like this week playing a game in London and if he is looking forward to it. Brandon said, "I'm really excited. I've actually never left the country yet. I just got my passport a couple months ago. So, I'm excited for that, just to get out and see some new things. Obviously, traveling and losing time is going to be huge for us. I think if we can stay on top of that as a team, that can kind of give us somewhat of an advantage. But yeah, I'm overall excited. The mission and the gameplan are still the same. We are attacking it like it's a normal week, even though we leave on Thursday. I'm really excited to get out of the country for the first time and I think it's going to be awesome."
This Sunday will be the fifth regular-season game the Dolphins have played in London; and it is the first time Miami will play at Tottenham. The team's first four games in London were held at Wembley Stadium. It's also the first time Miami has met Jacksonville in London. A win this week would give the Dolphins their second win in London. Miami also won there in 2014 against Oakland.
Quote of the Day
Miami Dolphins rookie Jaelan Phillips on getting his first full career sack against Tom Brady.
"Oh trust me, I got the game ball from equipment afterwards. (laughter) Like I said, the more important thing here is us improving as a team and as a defense. But yeah, obviously that's definitely something you tell your grandkids. I've been jersey swapping every week so I have this vision when I'm older and have my bigger house and I've got my little man cave, I'm going to have all the jerseys hung up and all of the collections I have. That ball will definitely be a staple in the collection."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee helped configure WiFi extenders with Palm Beach County Schools representatives on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
The effort to help configure 25,000 WiFi extenders is part of the Social Impact Committee's $100,000 contribution in support of the School District of Palm Beach County's Connecting Kids in the Community through Digital Inclusion program. The extenders will be sent to students in Palm Beach Schools.
Trivia
How many players in the history of the Miami Dolphins have won the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award (Team MVP Award) at least twice?
On This Day
Heading into this game, the Bills had beaten the Dolphins 16 of the last 20 times, and Dan Marino missed this game due to injury. But that did not stop the Dolphins from coming away with a big road win on this day to go to 4-2 on the season. Backup quarterback Craig Erickson was 14 for 29 for 192 yards on the day. The game's big play came in the 4th quarter with Miami up 14-7 and Jim Kelly and the Bills driving for a score when Terrell Buckley intercepted a pass and took it back 91 yards for a touchdown to seal a Dolphins' victory.
Answer to Trivia Question: Eight (Xavien Howard, Dan Marino, Zach Thomas, Jason Taylor, Ricky Williams, OJ McDuffie, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese. In 2000 the Team MVP Award was re-named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award.