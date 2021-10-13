The Blitz: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

On Tuesday, the Dolphins announced they have signed wide receiver Travis Fulgham and added him to their practice squad and released wide receiver Brandon Powell from the practice squad.

Dolphins rookie tackle Liam Eichenberg has played multiple positions thus far with his time on the Dolphins. Last Sunday, he started the game at left tackle, a position he played during his time at Notre Dame. Liam spoke to the media about being moved to left tackle and said, "It was great. It was a great opportunity to get back out there at left tackle. Just take a little bit more time to get back in the swing of things, get back in the groove. It's tackle – right or left. I'm excited just to be able to play."

Safety Brandon Jones was asked about what it will be like this week playing a game in London and if he is looking forward to it. Brandon said, "I'm really excited. I've actually never left the country yet. I just got my passport a couple months ago. So, I'm excited for that, just to get out and see some new things. Obviously, traveling and losing time is going to be huge for us. I think if we can stay on top of that as a team, that can kind of give us somewhat of an advantage. But yeah, I'm overall excited. The mission and the gameplan are still the same. We are attacking it like it's a normal week, even though we leave on Thursday. I'm really excited to get out of the country for the first time and I think it's going to be awesome."