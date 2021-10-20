The Blitz: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Vince Biegel to the practice squad and released linebacker Shaquem Griffin from the practice squad.

The Dolphins will play six of their next eight games at Hard Rock Stadium. The first of those is this Sunday, October 24 at 1 p.m. vs. Atlanta.

Miami has not played Atlanta in the regular season since 2017, when the Dolphins earned a 20-17 road victory. Miami has won two in a row and nine of the 13 overall meetings between the teams. The Dolphins and Falcons did meet earlier this year in the preseason, with the Dolphins winning 37-17.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is already near the top in several Dolphins career passer charts. He is third in completion percentage (64.1 pct.), tied for third in passer rating (87.0), and tied for fifth in 300-yard passing games (3).