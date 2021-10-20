The Blitz: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Vince Biegel to the practice squad and released linebacker Shaquem Griffin from the practice squad.
The Dolphins will play six of their next eight games at Hard Rock Stadium. The first of those is this Sunday, October 24 at 1 p.m. vs. Atlanta.
Miami has not played Atlanta in the regular season since 2017, when the Dolphins earned a 20-17 road victory. Miami has won two in a row and nine of the 13 overall meetings between the teams. The Dolphins and Falcons did meet earlier this year in the preseason, with the Dolphins winning 37-17.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is already near the top in several Dolphins career passer charts. He is third in completion percentage (64.1 pct.), tied for third in passer rating (87.0), and tied for fifth in 300-yard passing games (3).
On Monday, Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about having practiced this summer with the Falcons and playing the Falcons in a preseason game. If that is any benefit this week as the Dolphins prepare to play them in a regular-season game. Coach Flores said, "I think the one benefit is we'll have some familiarity with their players. But I'm sure Arthur (Smith) didn't show all of his cards and we didn't show all of ours. They've got a tough competitive team. We know it will be a tough game. But as far as them coming down here and practicing, I thought both teams got a lot out of that. I think it will be a competitive game."
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator George Godsey on Tua Tagovailoa's first game back from injury:
"I thought that for a guy that had quite a bit of time off and came out firing, we had a couple of penalties that we were able to overcome in the first series and score a touchdown. I thought it was an impressive drive, to be honest. Coming off an injury and not being able to practice how he wanted to, I thought it was a credit to him and his preparation."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Students at Miami-Dade County Public Schools got a surprise visit from Dolphins players Byron Jones, Mack Hollins, and Patrick Laird to discuss respect as part of their Football Unites program.
Trivia
What was the first season that the Miami Dolphins made it to the Super Bowl?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
Behind Bob Griese's three touchdown passes and 186 yards in the air, the Dolphins beat the Cincinnati Bengals 24-22 to go to 2-3-1 on the season. Jim Kiick ran for 97 yards on the ground, and the Dolphins' defense forced three fumbles, recovering 2 of them in the victory.
50/50 Raffle
The Miami Dolphins Foundation 50/50 Raffle is LIVE, and the jackpot is starting at 25K. Money raised will go to Cancer Research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center as part of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer Program.
Answer to Trivia Question: 1971