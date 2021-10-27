The Blitz: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

Duke Johnson is a Miami native and played at Norland High School and the University of Miami before entering the NFL. Johnson has appeared in 91 NFL games with 17 starts for Cleveland (2015-18) and Houston (2019-20). He's totaled 459 career carries for 1,931 yards (4.2 avg.) and eight touchdowns and caught 307 passes for 2,829 yards (9.2 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. Johnson also played in two playoff games with one start for Houston in 2019.

Last Sunday, the Dolphins used rookie safety Jevon Holland as a punt returner for the first time this season. When Dolphins Special Teams Coach Danny Crossman was asked about giving Holland a chance to return kicks, he said, "We intended to get him involved. He's been working hard, he's been doing a good job and he's a player that we really like, that's why he's here. We wanted to get him some opportunities."

The Dolphins face the Bills this Sunday on Halloween in Orchard Park, NY. Miami is 6-0 all-time in games played on Halloween. The most recent Halloween victory was on a Thursday night in 2013, when the Dolphins beat Cincinnati 22-20 in overtime on a walk-off safety.

Through 7 games in 2021, Miami is third in the NFL in first-quarter scoring, averaging 6.9 points per first quarter this season. The Dolphins were third in the NFL in first-quarter scoring last year, averaging 6.4 points.

Since his return from injury in Week 6, Tua Tagovailoa has completed 65-of-87 passes (74.7 pct.) for 620 yards, six touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 102.7 QB rating. In that span, Tagovailoa's 65 completions are the most in the NFL. His 620 passing yards and 74.7 completion pct. ranks third in the NFL, and his six passing touchdowns are tied for third.