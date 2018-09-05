Presented by

The Blitz: Wednesday's Trending Headlines & Highlights

Sep 05, 2018 at 11:09 AM
Eric Todoroff

Digital Media Manager

0905418_blitz

The first official regular season depth chart was released.

The offensive line's stability is a big plus for the Dolphins.

D5B_2915

Future Hall of Fame RB Frank Gore is nearing a career milestone.

For the first time in four years, the Dolphins are opening the season at home. More numbers heading into Sunday's season opener.

The Dolphins love that the rookies are mature, grounded and intelligent.

Dolphins Productions provided an all-access look at the most important preseason game on the newest episode of The Grind.

Miami made New England unhappy with this roster move.

Trading for DE Robert Quinn might pay off as the Dolphins' best transaction of the offseason.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post believes the Dolphins will make the playoffs if these seven things happen.

McEvoy

Five things to know about newly acquired WR Tanner McEvoy.

Adam Gase "loves" his team's commitment to reducing penalties.

Ryan Tannehill took some time to answer fans' questions on Twitter.

JPIX0720

Spanish River High School's football team was surprised with an equipment donation from the Dolphins yesterday.

