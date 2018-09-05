The Blitz: Wednesday's Trending Headlines & Highlights

The first official regular season depth chart was released.
The offensive line's stability is a big plus for the Dolphins.
Future Hall of Fame RB Frank Gore is nearing a career milestone.
For the first time in four years, the Dolphins are opening the season at home. More numbers heading into Sunday's season opener.
The Dolphins love that the rookies are mature, grounded and intelligent.
Dolphins Productions provided an all-access look at the most important preseason game on the newest episode of The Grind.
Miami made New England unhappy with this roster move.
Trading for DE Robert Quinn might pay off as the Dolphins' best transaction of the offseason.
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post believes the Dolphins will make the playoffs if these seven things happen.
Five things to know about newly acquired WR Tanner McEvoy.
Adam Gase "loves" his team's commitment to reducing penalties.
Spanish River High School's football team was surprised with an equipment donation from the Dolphins yesterday.