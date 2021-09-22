The Blitz: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Quote of the Day

"Just the things that he does on a week to week basis. The things that people don't get a chance to see on Sunday. The way he works, he is diligent about his preparation, whether it be on the field or off the field, watching film. Definitely does the things necessary to put himself in position on Sunday. So when he does make a play it's really not a surprise to really anybody because you see the work that he puts in, and he does it on a consistent basis."