The Blitz: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
Through three weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins are tied for second in the NFL in fumble recoveries, with three, and tied for seventh in takeaways, with five.
Last week vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins rookie WR Jaylen Waddle had 12 receptions and TE Mike Gesicki had 10 receptions. It was the first time in Dolphins history that two players have had double-digit receptions in the same game.
In 2021, the Dolphins are fourth in the NFL in first-down success rate, as just 42.1 percent of opposing first-down snaps have gained 4+ yards.
The Miami Dolphins play the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, with kickoff at 1 pm ET. The CBS announcers will be Spero Dedes (play by play) and Jay Feely (analyst). Sunday's game is a "Coach Shula Tribute Game", as the team will be celebrating Coach Don Shula's life and legacy throughout the weekend, starting with the Coach Shula Celebration of Life on Saturday afternoon. To RSVP for more information on Saturday's event, click here.
Hared Rock Stadium has added more food options, with an emphasis on putting a spotlight on minority-owned businesses. One of those businesses is SEED Miami.
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
Miami Dolphins Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coach Danny Crossman on if he says anything to kicker Jason Sanders before he attempts a big kick:
"Usually not right before kicks. The talking we do is separate from when it's an inevitable opportunity for lack of a better analogy. But when it's going to come and present itself by that point, he is in his mind, getting his focus, taking himself through his progressions that he would go over before he goes out on the field, and that's not a time where I ever want to get in that space."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
On Saturday, Nat Moore (legendary Dolphins WR, current SVP of Special Projects and Alumni Relations) and Jason Jenkins (SVP of Communications and Community Affairs) were in Coconut Creek, Florida supporting Haiti relief efforts.
Trivia
Which uniform number did five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mark Clayton wear for the Dolphins?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
In a match-up of two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Dan Marino and the Dolphins came out on top over John Elway and the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium on this day in 1985. Dan Marino led the Dolphins on this day, throwing for 390 yards and three touchdowns. While John Elway passed for 250 yards, no touchdowns, and he had one interception. Dolphins legend Nat Moore was Marino's go-to receiver on this day, catching five passes for 109 yards and one touchdown. Tony Nathan also caught 10 passes for 120 yards and had over 150 total yards in this contest.
Answer to Trivia Question: 83