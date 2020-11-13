Top News: An Emotional Game

"I think it's an emotional game, so especially late in the game, in those critical moments, as a coach you try to encourage the guys," Flores said. "Our coaching staff has done a really good job of that – encouraging them and tell them what's expected of them and what we need to try to win the game. And I think the players, they've received it the right way. It's about that group of guys and trying to execute and to have it reciprocated, that's par for the course for the group we have."

The eight quarterbacks the Dolphins have had the task of slowing down this season offer a variety of challenges and skillsets. Murray is on pace to be the first ever quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000, while Rams quarterback Jared Goff is the league's preeminent thrower off play action (widest gap in passer rating between play action and non-play action passes, per Pro Football Focus).

Sunday, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert offers the ability to shred defenses from both the pocket and on the move. Ogbah discussed the different approaches required for different quarterbacks.

"How you rush Goff, you can't rush Kyler like that because Kyler will move around and can beat you with his feet," he said. "Yeah, it's a different approach when you rush. More so with Kyler, you're more so power rushing. With Goff, you can take your chances. It just depends on the quarterback we play."

Whatever Ogbah is doing is working. If he sacks Herbert on Sunday, it would be his sixth straight game bringing the opposing quarterback down. That mark would tie for the second-longest streak in franchise history