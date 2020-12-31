Top News: Byron Jones Appears on Good Morning Football Ahead of Sunday's Big Game

The NFL's second-youngest team is one win away from an 11-win season, a six-game turnaround from 2019 and a postseason berth. Safety Eric Rowe is one of the more-experienced vets on this team, but he says maturity isn't exclusive to those players with experience on this Miami roster.

"It means a lot just coming from where we came from last year to this year having a chance to get to the playoffs," Rowe said. "With the young guys I just kind of tell them like -- actually I didn't have to say much. They kind of matured through the season that it's just a regular game. The game plan, technique, all of that's the same. The only difference is it's the last game of the season."

Winning games this time of year is an all-hands-on-deck operation. All phases clicking symbiotically to create balance and complementary football. The Miami run game has taken off the last two weeks with 380 rushing yards at 5.7 yards per carry.

Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe detailed what Miami can do to keep it rolling in the running game.

"Staying consistent with what we're doing," he said. "It's Week 17. We do what we do. Obviously, there's been an emphasis on improving the run game as the season's gone on and we've seen some results the last few weeks. It's extremely important to be able run the ball this time of year to win games against good teams."

"I've Never Been Around Someone Like Xavien Howard"