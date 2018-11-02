Top News: Dolphins Ready For Jets, Cordrea Tankersley Out For Season

Tannehill talk: While Ryan Tannehill continues to be sideline by a shoulder injury, Head Coach Adam Gase continues to express his support for his quarterback and his belief that he's only going to get better moving forward. Gase has been consistent in his support of Tannehill since he took over as Dolphins head coach in 2016, but he offered perhaps his strongest words yet Thursday. "We've made a lot of strides since we started in 2016," Gase said. "He had some good seasons before I got here, I know that. We did some different stuff that year. We leaned on the running game and worked off the play-action stuff. He does a great job with zone read stuff. When you have an athletic guy that can move around as much as he can, and then his arm strength has been something …I've never been around before where we hit like the pass we hit against Tennessee where he throws it 50-plus yards in the air and the guy never breaks stride. I mean, he has some rare qualities that you can't find in a lot of guys. Physically and the more that he keeps playing and he keeps learning game to game, that's something to me that puts him in a position to where, where's our ceiling at? I don't think we're close to it. I think we just keep getting better, keep finding ways to maximize all his skill set because it becomes a problem for the defense. It's hard to defend him when you don't know what he's going to do. Is it going to be zone read? Is he going to sprint out? Is he going to run a naked (bootleg)? Is he going to go play-action? Is it a drop-back? Are we running the ball? There's a lot of things they've got to defend." Tannehill will miss his fourth consecutive Sunday against the Jets with what is a shoulder capsule injury, but Gase has been consistent in saying that he will return as the starter once he's healthy enough to play.