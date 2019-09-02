Top News: Raekwon McMillan Returns To Practice

New tackle Julien Davenport has been busy trying to learn the Dolphins offense since being acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans, though he said he got a head start thanks for a friend/former teammate.

Guard Kyle Fuller played with Davenport in Houston and gave him a heads up after the trade that brought the latter to Miami.

“I was kind of up to speed a little bit earlier than when I actually down here,” Davenport said after practice Monday. “I’ve got some of it down, continue to keep getting it, implant it in your head, that way it sticks and everything can become second nature. It’s continuous studying for me. Doing everything I can, note card, writing in a book, making sure, drawing it up, whatever I can to get it down.”

For Davenport, there is another item on his to-do list besides learning the offense, and that’s making a quick positive impression on his new teammates.