Top News: Several Prospects With Dolphins Ties

After redshirting in 2018 following one season at Lafayette College, Turk earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors at Arizona State after setting a school single-season record with a 46.0-yard average. In the opener against Kent State, he sent an NCAA record for a game involving at least five punts with a 63-yard average.

Michael said the best punting advice he got from his uncle was making sure to be consistent with his drops, and maybe that's why Michael brought a football with him to practice while he waiting to walk to his table for his media session at the combine.