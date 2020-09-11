Top News: Shipping Up To Boston

Isaiah Ford was a seventh-round draft choice of the Dolphins in 2017. His rookie season ended before it started that year with an ACL injury during the first week of training camp. A circuitous path over the next two seasons had the receiver bouncing between the active roster and practice squad and, in the process, kept Ford off the opening day roster.

Now, entering his fourth season and coming off a strong finish to the 2019 season, Ford is anticipating the opener more than most.

"It means a lot," Ford said. "Really the biggest thing is that through all the adversity that I've been through, I've kept my head down and just kept working, taking each day one day at a time, one rep at a time, one meeting a time and trying to get better and put one foot in front of the other, and just keep going."

Patriots present challenges

Ford's last game was a career-day in the receptions department. Ford caught seven passes (on nine targets) and moved the chains four times. Friday, the former Virginia Tech star discussed going back to Foxboro hoping for a similar result.

"I think it was just big for me for my confidence individually, kind of having that success towards the back end of the year," Ford said. "I (was) just trying to build on it going into the offseason. We're going against a really talented group in New England. Their secondary was probably No. 1 in every category last year statistically, so it's going to be a tough task. I'm excited to go out there."