Top News: Shipping Up To Boston

Sep 11, 2020 at 04:57 PM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

The Dolphins travel to Foxboro tomorrow for the long-anticipated season opener of the 2020 season on Sunday. The Fins were on the field Friday for the final practice of the week following a busy Thursday in the NFL.

The video

An hour prior to the kickoff of Chiefs-Texans, Dolphins players released a video speaking on social injustices, and the desire to take action. The two-minute-seventeen-second clip concluded with Brian Flores' support.

"Before the media starts wondering and guessing, they just answered all your questions," Flores said. "We'll just stay inside."

Flores was asked about the message during his Friday media availability.

"It came about because of all of the things that have gone on in the country over – obviously starting with Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd and Breonna Taylor," Flores said. "I think this has been an ongoing conversation. I think we all know how it came about. It was a player-driven decision that came from a lot of conversations about trying to find a way to voice their opinion. It's about issues that are important to the players and we decided to move forward with it. They are things that I'm supportive of as well, and that's why I joined in with them."

There's nothing like opening day

Isaiah Ford was a seventh-round draft choice of the Dolphins in 2017. His rookie season ended before it started that year with an ACL injury during the first week of training camp. A circuitous path over the next two seasons had the receiver bouncing between the active roster and practice squad and, in the process, kept Ford off the opening day roster.

Now, entering his fourth season and coming off a strong finish to the 2019 season, Ford is anticipating the opener more than most.

"It means a lot," Ford said. "Really the biggest thing is that through all the adversity that I've been through, I've kept my head down and just kept working, taking each day one day at a time, one rep at a time, one meeting a time and trying to get better and put one foot in front of the other, and just keep going."

Patriots present challenges

Ford's last game was a career-day in the receptions department. Ford caught seven passes (on nine targets) and moved the chains four times. Friday, the former Virginia Tech star discussed going back to Foxboro hoping for a similar result.

"I think it was just big for me for my confidence individually, kind of having that success towards the back end of the year," Ford said. "I (was) just trying to build on it going into the offseason. We're going against a really talented group in New England. Their secondary was probably No. 1 in every category last year statistically, so it's going to be a tough task. I'm excited to go out there."

Tight end Mike Gesicki sealed the victory last December with a touchdown reception from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. The game-winner was Gesicki's fifth touchdown in the final six games of 2019. Friday, Gesicki talked about what makes the Patriots so tough, and how the Dolphins can find success Sunday.

Related Links

"I think that they have a lot of talent on that side of the ball," Gesicki said. "They are very discipline in their rules and their technique, and their guys play it extremely well. I think for us, it's kind of knowing our rules, knowing our assignments and then going out there and executing them on Sunday. They are capable of doing a lot and they have a lot of talented guys on that side of the field. We've got to be ready for a lot."

Dolphins captain Elandon Roberts

Elected as a captain in his first year in Miami, Elandon Roberts spoke Friday about that honor.

"Just to be elected by yours peers – your teammates – especially coming to a new city, a new coach and stuff like that; it was great, man," Roberts said. "Every day I'm going to try to be the best me, like I said earlier in the year for the guys and stuff like that, and the best teammate on and off the field."

Injury report

The Dolphins listed eight players on the Friday injury report. Seven of the eight were full participants in practice and are expected to play Sunday. Safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) was a limited participant and is listed as doubtful.

The Patriots Friday report listed two players out for Sunday. Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (knee) and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (foot) will not play. Four Patriots are questionable: tight end Dalton Keene (neck), linebacker Cassh Maulia (knee), wide receiver N'Keal Harry (shoulder) and defensive lineman Chase Winovich (shoulder).

Related Content

Top News: Communication and Adjustments
news

Top News: Communication and Adjustments

Dolphins players, and Brian Flores, talk Sunday at New England including in-game adjustments, Cam Newton and the start of the 2020 season
Top News: Playing for the City of Miami
news

Top News: Playing for the City of Miami

Catching up on the latest from Dolphins camp, including linebacker Kyle Van Noy's desire to bring a winner to South Florida
Top News: Leadership and Accountability
news

Top News: Leadership and Accountability

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jerome Baker talk changes from Year 1 to Year 2 under Brian Flores, including the value of the offseason additions
Top News: Dolphins Announce Captains, Starting Quarterback
news

Top News: Dolphins Announce Captains, Starting Quarterback

Recapping the weekend of roster activity, a quarterback announcement and much more on a busy Monday
Top News: Brian Flores Talks Roster Moves
news

Top News: Brian Flores Talks Roster Moves

The Dolphins training facility was abuzz Saturday with the team on the field cuts to get the roster to get to 53 players
Top News: Cut-Down Day, Takeaways and Ice Cream
news

Top News: Cut-Down Day, Takeaways and Ice Cream

A busy Friday ahead of a flurry of weekend roster activity provides Dolphins fans with a several topics to recap
Top News: Whatever the Coaches Ask
news

Top News: Whatever the Coaches Ask

We heard from running back Jordan Howard, tight end Adam Shaheen and rookie cornerback Noah Igbinoghene on Thursday
Top News: Dolphins Assistants Talk Coaching Philosophies
news

Top News: Dolphins Assistants Talk Coaching Philosophies

Nine Dolphins assistants (each of the positional coaches) were made available to the media on Wednesday
Top News: Pressure Bursts Pipes, Season 12 Days Out
news

Top News: Pressure Bursts Pipes, Season 12 Days Out

With a trip to New England 12 days away, Brian Flores discusses the Week 1 test and what Miami needs to accomplish before kickoff
Top News: Dolphins, Fitzpatrick Back to Work
news

Top News: Dolphins, Fitzpatrick Back to Work

The Dolphins returned to the practice field Monday with their quarterback and leader, Ryan Fitzpatrick
Top News: Dolphins Scrimmage Recap
news

Top News: Dolphins Scrimmage Recap

The 2020 Miami Dolphins took the field Saturday for a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium

Advertising