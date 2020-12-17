Top News: Stopping the Run

The most veteran member of the Miami defense then proceeded to go position-by-position in his evaluation of the New England ground game.

"They're really good. I think they're (fifth) in the league in rushing," he said. "Their o-line is amazing. Cole (Popovich), their o-line coach, does a really good job getting those guys ready to go. (Michael Onwenu) is playing well, (Jermaine) Eluemunor is playing well."

The Patriots' backfield depth is always a challenge.

"Damien Harris is playing really well, Sony (Michel's) still got juice, obviously James White is all-around amazing. Cam Newton still runs the ball really well," Van Noy continued.

It doesn't stop with there. Head Coach Bill Belichick and Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels find ways to get everybody involved.

"And then you can splash in the receivers too," Van Noy said. "They all run pretty well when they get the ball on sweeps and different things like that. Bill's got them playing hard and he's a really good coach and they do a really good job of running the ball."

The one position Van Noy didn't cover was the fullback. Extinct in many present-day offenses, a handful of teams still utilize the battering ram position with a sometimes thankless job. Only Kyle Juszczyk in San Francisco has played more snaps at fullback than New England's Jakob Johnson (314) this year.

Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the challenges a fullback presents in the running game.

"If they add a fullback, they add a gap," Flores said. "Defensively, it's something that we've seen. We have a fullback as well. We've seen those types of plays; but they do a good job in the run game. They really do. They've been able to pick up chunks of yardage. I would say they're top five in the league in rushing, so they've done a good job from that standpoint. The fullbacks are a big part of that. We're going to have our work cut out for us as far as getting that defended."

As is so often the case in football, the run game sets up other elements of the offense.

"Those are the things we'll be preparing for all week, as well as the rest of the things they do," Flores continued. "They're not just a running football team. They've got play-action, they've got drop back, I think they lead the league in screen yardage. They play well defensively and in the kicking game also. It's a tough test."

Flipping the script to the Miami run game, the Dolphins welcomed running back Matt Breida back into the fold Wednesday when he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Before missing the previous two games, Breida had 53 yards from scrimmage in Week 12 at the Jets.

Thursday, Breida talked about returning to the lineup and how he's feeling heading into the stretch run.