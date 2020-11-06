Top News: Trip Out West Amid Intensive Covid Protocol

Miami's Friday meetings were conducted virtually and the regularly scheduled practice was replaced by a walkthrough.

"The coach is in quarantine," Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said. "We followed the protocol. Look, the health and safety of the team is the most important thing. We feel good about how we handled the situation. Still plan to fly out today and look, we've been in constant contact with the league this morning. We're working in conjunction with the people at the league as far as whatever the next steps are."

"I think the league has done a good job with their protocols and keeping the health of everybody at the top of the list," tight end Mike Gesicki said. "We've just got to keep moving forward and stay ahead of this thing."

Friday Injury Report

Dolphins: Running back Matt Breida (hamstring) is OUT. Cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) is QUESTIONABLE.

Cardinals: Running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) are OUT. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and linebacker Zeke Turner (toe) are QUESTIONABLE.

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19* list.