Top News: Trip Out West Amid Intensive Covid Protocol

The Dolphins announced Friday the team has entered the NFL's intensive protocol after an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19. The coach was immediately quarantined as the team made adjustments to the Friday schedule.
Miami's Friday meetings were conducted virtually and the regularly scheduled practice was replaced by a walkthrough.
"The coach is in quarantine," Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said. "We followed the protocol. Look, the health and safety of the team is the most important thing. We feel good about how we handled the situation. Still plan to fly out today and look, we've been in constant contact with the league this morning. We're working in conjunction with the people at the league as far as whatever the next steps are."
"I think the league has done a good job with their protocols and keeping the health of everybody at the top of the list," tight end Mike Gesicki said. "We've just got to keep moving forward and stay ahead of this thing."
Friday Injury Report
Dolphins: Running back Matt Breida (hamstring) is OUT. Cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) is QUESTIONABLE.
Cardinals: Running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) are OUT. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and linebacker Zeke Turner (toe) are QUESTIONABLE.
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19* list.
*This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Cardinals Test
The Cardinals are coming off a bye week after an exhilarating win. In Week 7, Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury's team toppled the NFC's lone unbeaten (at the time) Seattle Seahawks with a thrilling, 37-34 overtime victory.
"They are a good team. They're talented and well coached," Flores said. "This will be a tough test. It would be a tough test if they played last week, and it's an even tougher test that they had last week off. They will be fresh. They'll be rearing to go."
Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played against Kyler Murray at Oklahoma in the 2018 Orange Bowl. This week, Tagovailoa shared his excitement for facing off with Murray again, as well as a brief scouting report.
"This guy's rocked up," Tagovailoa said. "Going against guys like that who are very competitive and you know you're going to get their best, I think that's going to be a fun one."
Tagovailoa won't be on the field at the same time as Murray. Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer assumes the difficult task of cooking up a game plan for the diminutive, big-armed quarterback.
"He's got it all," Boyer said. "He's the total package. He's quick, he's fast, he has a strong arm, he's got a quick release. He can make plays in the pocket. He can make plays out of the pocket."
Boyer also highlighted the fact that the Arizona offense is more than just one player.
"They're are loaded with skill players," he added. "They have a very athletic offensive line. Those guys do a good job working together. They've got two Hall of Fame receivers. Their other cast of receivers are very good."
