AC In The AM: Plenty To Chew On This Thanksgiving

You would think a team with such lousy injury luck as the Dolphins, a team that has struggled recently on both sides of the ball, a team whose starting quarterback has missed the last five games, might have little to be thankful for.

But that's not the case this Thanksgiving morning.

In fact, considering everything mentioned above, the Dolphins probably should be most thankful to be 5-5 right now with a path clearly laid out in front of them to get where they want to go. Teams that endure what the Dolphins have been through usually don't find themselves in this position with six games remaining.