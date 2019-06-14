Akeem Spence's Experience, Leadership Valuable On Defensive Line

“I’m working on two things, actually trying to learn this defense because it has a lot of moving parts; that’s number one,” he said. “And just actually trying to learn how to be like a 3-4 defensive tackle because I’ve always been a 4-3 defensive tackle, so just learning the ins and outs and just watching film on old Patriots tape and just seeing things that I can pick up and just talking to old teammates that have actually been in this system and how they learned the playbook, how they picked it up, how they picked up the concepts and everything like that. Those are the two things I’m focused on, working on and just helping this team get better.”