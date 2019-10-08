Backing The Bahamas: Dolphins Alumni, Staff Deliver Supplies & Support During Bye Week

“We can’t thank the Miami Dolphins enough for the extraordinary support and leadership they have brought to our Bahamas relief efforts over the past several weeks,” said Mission Resolve co-founder Patxi Pastor. “The alumni and staff’s deep and genuine compassion for all of the children and families they have profoundly touched through these relief efforts has truly shown the world class and huge-hearted champions the beloved Miami Dolphins represent. The Dolphins have made an extraordinary impact in the Bahamian community and have brought so much joy and hope. We thank the Dolphins from the bottom of our hearts and are truly honored to collaborate with this amazing team.”

Moore said what struck him during the two days in the Bahamas was the resiliency of the residents during this difficult time.

“I talked to a gentleman that was 77 years old and he had to swim out of his home, had to swim about a quarter of a mile just to get help,” Moore said. “They’ve never seen anything like it. The best part about the Bahamian people, though, is they bounce back. They’re resilient.”

Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas on Sept. 1 as a Category 5 storm and devastated the country. Moore said people from around the world have lent a helping hand to help the recovery efforts, and the Dolphins certainly have stepped up in a big way.