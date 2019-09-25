Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 05:16 PM

Top News: Brian Flores Impressed With Jesse Davis' Durability

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

When Jesse Davis had to leave the game against Dallas on Sunday because of an arm injury, it broke quite a streak for the Dolphins offensive lineman.

It was the first time in Davis’ 29 NFL starts that he did not play every single offensive snap. Since replacing Anthony Steen in the starting lineup in the seventh game of the 2017 season, Davis had played every snap in his 28 starts.

In 2018, he was the only player on the team to play every snap on offense or defense.

Davis is hoping to keep his starting streak alive despite the arm injury. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

Head Coach Brian Flores talked about Davis’ durability when he was asked before practice whether Davis would be able to participate.

“He’s as tough as they come, so if he can get out there, he will,” Flores said. “I know that. He’ll try to get out there. That’s what you want. That’s what you want out of your offensive line and out of leaders on your team, and he’s certainly that.”

Offensive lineman Andrew Donnal took part in his first practice with the Dolphins after signing with the team Tuesday.

“I’m just trying to learn the playbook right now,” Donnal said. “I’m just trying to get the hang of the schemes and be as proficient as I can with the plays and then we’ll take it from there.”

Donnal came to the Dolphins with 29 NFL games of experience, including six starts. All of those came with the Rams, who made him their fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

Donnal was signed one day before the Dolphins placed guard Danny Isidora on injured reserve. Donnal was signed six days after having a workout with the Dolphins.

“I’m excited to be here, excited to put on a helmet and get after it and compete with some new guys,” he said.

Injury report

Starting safety Bobby McCain was among the three Dolphins players who did not practice Wednesday. McCain played the past two games despite being limited in practice by a shoulder injury, and the injury report Wednesday listed him with a hamstring injury along with the shoulder issue.

Also not practicing were wide receiver Allen Hurns (concussion) and cornerback Jomal Wiltz (groin).

Five players were listed as limited in practice: LB James Crawford (knee), Davis (elbow), LB Trent Harris (foot), S Reshad Jones (ankle) and WR Albert Wilson (hip/calf).

Defensive end Charles Harris (wrist), cornerback Chris Lammons (toe) and quarterback Josh Rosen (right elbow) all were listed as full participants.

QB call

In case there was any doubt, Flores quickly cleared things up during his pre-practice press conference when he was asked to confirm that Josh Rosen would get the start again at quarterback against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

“He’ll be the starter this week, for sure,” Flores said. “You can write that one down.”

Flores said he liked the way Rosen handled himself during his first start for the Dolphins, Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I thought he was good on the sideline,” Flores said. “I thought his interactions with his teammates, receivers, line, tight ends, backs were very positive — trying to get guys going. I think he saw, just like a lot of guys saw, there were some plays to be made in that game. Hopefully there is some confidence that we can get open, we can move the ball offensively and there are some plays out there that we could have made and that we did make, and hopefully as we move forward, we continue to improve and do that more consistently.”

Practice squad moves

Along with the roster move the Dolphins made Wednesday when they promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the 53-man roster and placed Isidora on injured reserve, the Dolphins have made some changes on the practice squad.

Wide receiver Andy Jones, who started three games for the Detroit Lions in 2018, was signed to take Ford’s spot on the practice squad.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins re-signed Gerald Willis and placed Jamiyus Pittman on the practice squad injury list in a swap of defensive tackles.

