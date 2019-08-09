Brian Flores Reflects On First Game As NFL Head Coach

Flores had the opportunity to make his first replay challenge, as he tried to overturn a 28-yard completion near the sideline on Atlanta’s first offensive possession. The challenge turned out to be unsuccessful.

As he had indicated a couple of days before the game, Flores went into the game with a basic idea of how he would manage the game while also adjusting on the fly.

“I had a little bit of a plan going in, who I was talking to on the head sets, who I was going to stand next to, where I was going to stand,” Flores said. “I had good dialogue with the officials, which I thought that’s new, that’s brand new for me. All of it is a learning experience. Hopefully I’m better the next time out. Again, just like the players, I ask them to improve and get better, I ask the same of myself.”

Flores joined the Dolphins in February after spending 15 seasons as a scout and assistant coach with the New England Patriots.

Rookie defensive tackle Christian Wilkins talked after the victory about his new head coach’s first NFL game.