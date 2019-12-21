Countdown To Kickoff | Bengals vs. Dolphins

Miami Dolphins (3-11) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-13)
Game Facts
DATE: Sunday, Dec. 22
TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET
SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
WATCHING ONLINE: This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.
TV: CBS
TV ANNOUNCERS: Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; James Lofton, color analyst; Michael Grady, sideline
DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
SERIES RECORD: Miami leads 16-7 (including playoffs)
AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 7-2
AT CINCINNATI: Dolphins lead 9-5
LAST MEETING: 2018 at Cincinnati; Bengals 27, Dolphins 17
SERIES TREND: The Bengals have won the past two meetings after the Dolphins had won three in a row, including the famous 22-20 overtime victory on Halloween night 2013.
HISTORY LESSON: What stands out perhaps most in this series is the inequality because games in Miami and Cincinnati. The game Sunday will mark only the fourth time in 14 meetings the game takes place in Miami. It also happened in 1991 and 2007, along with that prime-time game six years ago. Read more Dolphins-Bills Matchup Memories here.
Scouting Report
CINCINNATI’S RECORD: 1-13
LAST GAME: Lost 34-13 vs. New England
OVERVIEW: This obviously has been a difficult season for the Bengals in their first year under head coach Zac Taylor, who served as an assistant with the Dolphins from 2012-15 before spending one year at the University of Cincinnati and two years with the Los Angeles Rams. The season began with a one-point loss against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field, which certainly wouldn’t have led one to believe the troubles the Bengals would encounter. Cincinnati lost its first 11 games before defeating the New York Jets at home in Week 13. The victory coincided with veteran Andy Dalton being reinserted as the starting quarterback after the Bengals went with rookie fourth-round pick Ryan Finley the previous three games. Running back Joe Mixon needs 75 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season after having three 100-yard games in the past six weeks, including a 136-yard effort against New England last Sunday. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd leads the Bengals with 859 receiving yards. Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green hasn’t played all season because of a foot injury, even though he remains on the active roster. On defense, Carlos Dunlap leads the team in sacks with 6.5 and safety Jessie Bates III leads in interceptions with three.
KEY NEW FACES: LB Germaine Pratt (draft-3rd), QB Ryan Finley (draft-4th), G Michael Jordan (draft-4th), G John Miller (Buffalo), CB B.W. Webb (N.Y. Giants)
KEY VETERANS GONE: G Clint Boling, DE Michael Johnson, CB Dre Kirkpatrick (IR), WR Auden Tate (IR), G Alex Redmond (IR)
Final Injury Report
|Miami Dolphins
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|G Evan Boehm (ankle)
|DE Taco Charlton (ankle)
|FB Chandler Cox (shoulder)
|K Jason Sanders (illness)
|DT Zach Sieler (ankle)
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|WR A.J. Green (ankle)
|G John Miller (concussion)