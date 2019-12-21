Countdown To Kickoff | Bengals vs. Dolphins

OVERVIEW: This obviously has been a difficult season for the Bengals in their first year under head coach Zac Taylor, who served as an assistant with the Dolphins from 2012-15 before spending one year at the University of Cincinnati and two years with the Los Angeles Rams. The season began with a one-point loss against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field, which certainly wouldn’t have led one to believe the troubles the Bengals would encounter. Cincinnati lost its first 11 games before defeating the New York Jets at home in Week 13. The victory coincided with veteran Andy Dalton being reinserted as the starting quarterback after the Bengals went with rookie fourth-round pick Ryan Finley the previous three games. Running back Joe Mixon needs 75 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season after having three 100-yard games in the past six weeks, including a 136-yard effort against New England last Sunday. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd leads the Bengals with 859 receiving yards. Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green hasn’t played all season because of a foot injury, even though he remains on the active roster. On defense, Carlos Dunlap leads the team in sacks with 6.5 and safety Jessie Bates III leads in interceptions with three.