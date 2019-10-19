Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Bills

Miami Dolphins (0-5) vs. Buffalo Bills (4-1)
Game Facts
DATE: Sunday, Oct. 11
TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET
SITE: New Era Field; Orchard Park, N.Y.
TV: CBS
TV ANNOUNCERS: Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; James Lofton, color analyst
DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
SERIES RECORD: Miami leads 61-48-1 (including playoffs)
AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 35-20-1
AT BUFFALO: Bills lead 28-25
AT TORONTO, CANADA: Dolphins lead 1-0 Dolphins lead 1-0
LAST MEETING: 2018 at Buffalo; Bills 42, Dolphins 17
SERIES TREND: The series has been pretty even of late, with the teams splitting the last six games. Buffalo has been good at home, winning five of the past six meetings, the exception being the Dolphins’ 34-31 overtime victory in 2016 that ultimately put them in the playoffs.
HISTORY LESSON: This game will end a run of three consecutive Dolphins games in Buffalo played in December. After the victory on Dec. 24, 2016, the teams met in Buffalo on Dec. 17, 2017 and on Dec. 30, 2018. Read more Dolphins-Bills Matchup Memories here.
Scouting Report
BUFFALO’S RECORD: 4-1
LAST GAME: Won 14-7 at Tennessee
OVERVIEW: The Bills have been one of the surprise teams in the NFL so far this season with their 4-1 start, their only loss being a 16-10 setback against the New England Patriots when starting quarterback Josh Allen was knocked out of the game. Buffalo has been led by a strong defense and an ability to come back and win close games. Three of Buffalo’s victories have been by seven points or less, including their 17-16 victory against the New York Jets in their season opener when they rallied from a 16-0 deficit. Allen has shown improvement as a passer in his second season and he remains a threat as a runner — he leads the Bills in rushing touchdowns with three. The Bills’ rushing leader is veteran Frank Gore, who went to Buffalo after spending last season with the Dolphins. The ageless wonder is averaging a healthy 4.4 yards per carry. The key player when it comes to the passing game is newcomer John Brown, who came over from the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason. The former Homestead High School star leads Buffalo in receptions (28) and receiving yardage (390). Three first-round picks of the last three years are key players on the Buffalo defense — defensive tackle Ed Oliver (2019), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (2018) and cornerback TreDavious White (2017). Former Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips leads Buffalo with four sacks, including three in the victory at Tennessee two Sundays ago before the Bills had their bye. On special teams, the Bills added former New York Jets returner Andre Roberts, who joined Jakeem Grant last season as the only players in the NFL with both punt and kickoff returns for touchdowns.
KEY NEW FACES: DT Ed Oliver (draft-1st round), T Cody Ford (draft-2nd), TE Dawson Knox (draft-3rd), RB Frank Gore (Miami), WR Cole Beasley (Dallas), WR John Brown (Baltimore), C Mitch Morse (Kansas City), G Quinton Spain (Tennessee), G Jon Feliciano (Oakland)
KEY VETERANS GONE: RB LeSean McCoy, TE Charles Clay, T Jordan Mills, G John Miller, C Russell Bodine, DT Kyle Williams, DT Harrison Phillips (IR)
Final Injury Report
|Miami Dolphins
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|S Reshad Jones (chest)
|WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring)
|C Daniel Kilgore (knee)
|CB Xavien Howard (knee)
|DE Avery Moss (ankle)
|Buffalo Bills
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|CB Taron Johnson (hamstring)
|LB Matt Milano (hamstring)
|LB Corey Thompson (ankle)