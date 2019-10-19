Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Bills

OVERVIEW: The Bills have been one of the surprise teams in the NFL so far this season with their 4-1 start, their only loss being a 16-10 setback against the New England Patriots when starting quarterback Josh Allen was knocked out of the game. Buffalo has been led by a strong defense and an ability to come back and win close games. Three of Buffalo’s victories have been by seven points or less, including their 17-16 victory against the New York Jets in their season opener when they rallied from a 16-0 deficit. Allen has shown improvement as a passer in his second season and he remains a threat as a runner — he leads the Bills in rushing touchdowns with three. The Bills’ rushing leader is veteran Frank Gore, who went to Buffalo after spending last season with the Dolphins. The ageless wonder is averaging a healthy 4.4 yards per carry. The key player when it comes to the passing game is newcomer John Brown, who came over from the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason. The former Homestead High School star leads Buffalo in receptions (28) and receiving yardage (390). Three first-round picks of the last three years are key players on the Buffalo defense — defensive tackle Ed Oliver (2019), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (2018) and cornerback TreDavious White (2017). Former Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips leads Buffalo with four sacks, including three in the victory at Tennessee two Sundays ago before the Bills had their bye. On special teams, the Bills added former New York Jets returner Andre Roberts, who joined Jakeem Grant last season as the only players in the NFL with both punt and kickoff returns for touchdowns.