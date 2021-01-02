Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Bills

Miami Dolphins (10-5) at Buffalo Bills (12-3)
When: Sunday, January 3, 1:00 EDT
Where: Bills Stadium – Orchard Park, N.Y.
Weather: 36 degrees, snow showers with brief sleet, 8 MPH winds
How to Watch
TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, A.J. Ross)
Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
Watching Online:Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.
Radio Voices: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
Series Record: Dolphins lead 61-51-1 (postseason included)
At Miami: Dolphins lead 35-22-1
At Buffalo: Bills lead 29-25
At Toronto, Canada: Dolphins lead 1-0
Last Meeting: 2020 at Miami; Dolphins 28, Bills 31
Series Trend:
Miami is looking to snap a four-game skid against division rival Buffalo. The Dolphins' last win over the Bills came in 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium when the home team triumphed in the waning moments. Buffalo won both contests vs. Miami in 2017 giving them a 6-1 mark against the Dolphins in the last seven games. Miami swept the Bills in 2016.
Bills Scouting Report
Buffalo Record: 12-3
Last Game: Won 38-9 over New England
Buffalo punched it's ticket to the postseason for the third time in four years under Head Coach Sean McDermott. They also broke a 25-year drought by capturing their first AFC East title since 1995. They're led by a high-powered offense that ranks sixth in scoring (29.7 points per game), fourth in total offense (392.5 yards per game) and first in third-down conversion rate (50.3 percent). Quarterback Josh Allen broke a Bills single-season record with 34 touchdown passes and wide receiver Stefon Diggs leads the NFL in receptions (120) and receiving yards (1,459).
New Faces
Key Veteran Additions: WR Stefon Diggs, DT Vernon Butler, DE Mario Addison
Draft Picks (Rounds 1-4): DE A.J. Epenesa (Iowa, 2nd round), RB Zack Moss (Utah, 2nd round), WR Gabriel Davis (UCF, 4th round)
Injury Report
Four Dolphins players will be questionable for Sunday's game in Buffalo: WR DeVante Parker, WR Jakeem Grant, DE Shaq Lawson and G Solomon Kindley.
The Buffalo Bills will be without wide receiver Cole Beasley and tight end Reggie Gilliam, they are both out.
