Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Falcons

OVERVIEW: The Falcons are looking to rebound in 2019 after finishing 7-9 in 2018 when a rash of injuries on defense derailed their goal of making the playoffs for a third consecutive season. Atlanta still has most of the key pieces from the 2016 team that lost the Super Bowl against New England after squandering a 28-3 second-half lead. That nucleus is highlighted by the tandem of quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones, along with running back Devonta Freeman and wide receivers Mohamed Sanu and 2018 first-round pick Calvin Ridley. In the 2019 draft, the Falcons focused on the offensive line, selecting guard Chris Lindstrom with the 14th pick and tackle Kaleb McGary with the 31st pick after making a trade to get a second first-round selection — McGary likely will miss the start of the regular season after recently undergoing heart surgery. The defense is led by linemen Takkarist McKinley and Grady Jarrett, and safety Damontae Kazee, who tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions in 2018 with Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller. Running back Brian Hill, who’s hoping to land the job of backup to Freeman, had a strong performance for the Falcons offense as he rushed for 57 yards on 11 carries and caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Kurt Benkert. Benkert sustained a foot injury in the game and has been placed on injured reserve.