Davon Godchaux Named Dolphins 2019 WPMOY Nominee

“Growing up, I didn’t have it all,” Godchaux explained. “I wasn’t born with a silver spoon, so I feel like I always got the opportunity to give back, to give a little more, I always want to give back to the community and make sure giving back to the kids is always important to me.

“At the end of the day, I think the kids are the next generation. That’s the next group up. We have to make sure our kids are straight. Any time I have a chance to impact a kid’s life I think it’s always important because I feel like growing up somebody impacted my life.”

Godchaux’s community involvement has been obvious from his rookie season, but it only has increased over the past couple of years.

He’s a cancer fighter who is fighting for his older sister, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer earlier this year and recently finished her chemotherapy treatments. It was her battle that prompted him to join the fundraising efforts for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC).

Godchaux has attended several DCC fundraising events and encouraged potential donors to give. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Devon pledged to donate $100 for every tackle he made in October. The donations were made in honor of his sister and split between the DCC and his own Chauxdown Foundation.

During the offseason, Godchaux attended the Girls Flag Football Jamboree presented by Nike, a 27-team tournament, where he was impressed with the girls' excitement and passion for playing football. The girls, in turn, were excited by his support and competitive advice.

Godchaux has participated in two team-led community surprises for underserved youth. Hope to Dream sleepover provides 100 beds to youth lacking their own bed to sleep in at night. Additionally, he has participated in the back-to-school shoe shopping spree with His House Children's Home, a residential foster care facility near the stadium.

The off-the-field work continues through a partnership with Microsoft for at-risk youth to attend coding workshops to encourage them to learn a new skill.